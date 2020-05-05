UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.) and junior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.) were both named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association National All-Academic Team.
Bravo-Young is now a two-time first-team All-Academic honoree, having earned the honor last year as well. Bravo-Young was a 2019 All-American and was prepping for this year’s NCAA Championship before the event was cancelled in March. Bravo-Young, a recreation park and tourism management major, was 19-2 this season and will enter the 2020-21 season with a 44-9 overall mark. He is also an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
Lee is now a three-time first-team All-Academic honoree, having earned honors from the NWCA in both 2018 and 2019. Lee was a two-time All-American (2018, 2019) and was prepping for this year’s NCAA Championship before the event was cancelled in March. Lee, a health policy administration major, was 20-1 this season and will enter the 2020-21 season with an 83-12 career record. He is also a multi-year Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
Penn State now has 68 NWCA Academic All-Americans, with 37 Nittany Lions earning the honors during Sanderson’s tenure at Penn State.
