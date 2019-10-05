WILLIAMSPORT—Mifflinburg walked out of Kenneth M. Robbins Field with some looming ‘what-ifs’ on Friday night after a 35-0 loss at Loyalsock. The injury-riddled Wildcats were overpowered for much of the chilly night and Loyalsock had a little extra emotion playing in front of its home crowd on Homecoming Night.
The Wildcats played without its leading rusher Mason Breed, and starting quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. left in the first quarter of the game after being mauled from Loyalsock’s 250-pound senior lineman Malaki Parlante on a run. The intensity of Loyalsock’s defense and the inability to take any kind of momentum away from Loyalsock produced a lopsided scored Mifflinburg will want to quickly move on from.
“We had a lot of young guys who gave a great effort tonight, but the Loyalsock aggression was too overpowering and we did not have the ability to get the ball moving on offense.” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “Injuries have hit us hard the last two weeks. The good news is we are going to get healthy and get back towards the end of the season.”
Loyalsock held Mifflinburg to 43 total yards, no red zone series and two interceptions by Dane Armson and Rion Glunk on two quality drives.
Parlante, Simone Mileto and Aidan Gair were in the Mifflinburg backfield on just about every play, breaking up the timing and forcing backup quarterback Jacob Reitz to throw on the run.
Although the score did not indicate the intensity. Mifflinburg’s ball carriers were hit hard and popped up after every play and got back on the line not ready to give up. Loyalsock was penalized 13 times for 150 yards, mostly 10 to 15 yards a penalty for a hit out of bounds, targeting or unsportsmanlike. That did not matter, the Wildcats tried everything in the tool shed to find a way to get some yardage and on the board by any means possible.
“Mifflinburg is down a large number of guys and they are a good football team. If we see them again (in the postseason) and they are fully loaded it might be a much tougher ball game.” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said knowing Friday’s final score was the by-product of an over-matched, younger Mifflinburg squad.
Loyalsock got a lucky break in its first drive with the Mifflinburg defense wanting to make a statement on 4th-and-12 inside the 30 Aidan Gair picked up a bad snap for a punt and ran just enough for the first down and extend the drive. The Lancers made Mifflinburg pay as it marched down the field in three minutes and Davion Hill capped the drive with a four yard run and a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats held Loyalsock’s offense to 84 total rushing yards on offense, but gave up the long ball as Cavanaugh hit Rees Watkins for a 94 yard touchdown with a minute to go in the first quarter that seemingly landed the gut punch and Mifflinburg knew it was in for a long game.
“The young guys were getting a lot of experience, the kids did not quit and the defense played hard even though there were 35 points on the board, we can take away a lot of positives from (Friday). Dressler said.
Loyalsock 35, Mifflinburg 0
at Loyalsock Loyalsock (4-3) 14 0 7 14—35 Mifflinburg (4-3) 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
LOY—Davion Hill 4 run (Matt Barone kick), 9:10. LOY—Rees Watkins 94 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Barone kick), 1:01.
Third Quarter
LOY—Nolin Damiano (Barone kick), 9:31.
Fourth Quarter
LOY—Micai Henriquez 2 run (Barone kick), 7:45. LOY—Cahavnaugh 5 run (Barone kick), 6:26.
TEAM STATISTICS
LOY MIFF
Total plays 50 53 Total yards 346 43 First downs 11 2 Penalties-yards 13-150 4-12 Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-10-0 15-36-2 Passing yards 134 76 Rush-yards 35-212 24-(-8) Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATSPASSING: Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 5-10, 134 yds, TD. Mifflinburg:
Jacob Reitz 12-31, 60 yds, 2 INTs; Gary DeGroat Jr. 3-3 16 yds; Rylee Stahl 0-1; Michael Antonyuk 0-1.
RUSHING: Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 8-70 TD; Davion Hill 19-54 TD; Nolin Damanio 1-19 TD; Micai Henriquez 5-31 TD; Korie Mayer 1-22; Gage Moon 1-10; Rian Glunk 1-(-1); Tyler Barnes 1-(-5); TEAM 2-(-8). Mifflinburg:
Jacob Reitz 4-13; Gary DeGroat Jr. 3-12; Rylee Stahl 3-3; Zechariah Mentz 8-(-7); TEAM 5-(-29).
RECEIVING: Loyalsock: Rees Watkins 2-106 TD; Joeb Schurer 1-14; Aidan Gair 1-11; Damanio 1-3. Mifflinburg:
Stahl 4-21; Colin Miller 3-20; Jayden Brown 2-14; Jacob Bingaman 3-13; Mentz 1-3; Lucas Whittaker 1-3; Marrett Miller 1-2.
INT: Loyalsock: Dane Armson; Rian Glunk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.