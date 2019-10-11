LEWISBURG — It was a battle of big plays between Lewisburg and Jersey Shore Friday night at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium and in a battle for HAC-I supremacy, the Bulldogs used those splash plays to their advantage.
Jersey Shore got a career night out of senior quarterback Tanner Lorson and the Bulldogs put the pedal down in the second half for a 47-21 division win over the Green Dragons to spoil the Green Dragons’ Homecoming Night.
“At times it felt like we were just trading big plays for big plays and we got beat up,” Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing said. “There’s not much more to the story. We got beat up at every level, every position. Our team’s mantra is ‘dominate’ regardless of the position, we want to dominate the man across from us and tonight we probably got our butts kicked at every position possible. That’s a good team with great athletes.”
The Bulldogs needed just 1:34 seconds to get on the scoreboard as Lorson found Owen Anderson from 28 yards out for his first touchdown pass of the night. It was a theme which would repeat itself often as Lorson hit several long passes on the evening.
Lewisburg answered less than a minute later when senior quarterback Nick Shedleski hooked up with junior wide receiver Jackson Landis for a 48-yard score which tied the game, 7-7.
Following a stop, Lewisburg’s next drive stalled and on fourth down, Persing called for a fake punt and the gamble backfired on the Green Dragons as Ethan Dominick’s pass for Shedleski was picked off and returned 24 yards for a touchdown by the Bulldogs’ Anthony Shaffer.
“If I could trade one play of the game, it would be the fake punt on that end,” Persing said after the game. “We saw something on film and we thought we could run that fake and (Shaffer) stayed home and made a play.”
The Green Dragons answered with a special teams touchdown of their own on the next possession when Hagen Persun burst through the Jersey Shore line and blocked a punt which was recovered by Owen Ordonez and returned 28 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
Following Homecoming King Logan Moore’s extra point, Lewisburg led, 14-13 with 10:44 left in the first half. It would be the last time on the night that the Green Dragons would be in front on the scoreboard.
Lorson added two more touchdown passes before halftime and the Bulldogs led 25-14 at the break. Lorson was masterful all night long for Jersey Shore as he was able to extend plays and make pinpoint throws down the field in a variety of down and distance situations. Lorson finished the evening by going 22-of-37 passing for 392 yards and four touchdown passes. Lorson also ran the ball nine times for 58 yards and another touchdown.
In the second half, Lewisburg got another touchdown pass from Shedleski when he hooked up with Ethan Spaulding for a 58-yard scoring strike at 7:51 of the third quarter, but the Green Dragons were unable to add on and were hold scoreless over the final 19:51 of the game.
Shedleski played admirably again in the absence of all-state running back Max Moyers, who was lost for the season early in the game against Bloomsburg three weeks ago. Sophomore Ethan Dominick rushed 15 times for 69 yards, but was held out of the end zone by a tenacious Jersey Shore front. As a team, Lewisburg only mustered 36 yards on 30 carries and Shedleski was sacked seven times and ended up with -34 yards rushing.
“We need to watch this film because something was majorly wrong,” Persing said. “I liked our game plan, but their athletes made plays when it counted.”
Jersey Shore 47, Lewisburg 21
at Lewisburg
Jersey Shore (5-3) 13 12 15 7—47 Lewisburg (5-3) 7 7 7 0—21
First quarter
JS—Owen Anderson 28 pass from Tanner Lorson (Cam Allison kick), 10:26 Lew—Jackson Landis 48 pass from Nick Shedleski (Logan Moore kick), 9:32 JS—Anthony Shaffer 24 INT return (Kick failed), 7:00
Second quarter
Lew—Owen Ordonez 28 block punt return (Moore kick), 10:44 JS—Stanton Westlin 22 pass from Lorson (2 pt. failed), 7:46 JS—Cayden Hess 23 pass from Lorson (2 pt. failed), 2:38
Third quarter
JS—Dawson Sechrist 5 run (2 pt. failed), 9:04 Lew—Ethan Spaulding 51 pass from Shedleski (Moore kick), 7:51 JS—Lorson 1 run (Allison kick), 5:49 JS—SAFETY, 1:00
Fourth quarter
JS—Westlin 13 pass from Lorson (Allison kick), 4:54
Team Statiistics JS Lew
First downs 22 11 Rushes-yards 34-147 30-36 Passing yards 392 194 Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-37-1 12-24-2 Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-yards 6-49 2-11
Individual StatisticsRushing: Jersey Shore: Josh Malicky, 8-36; Lorson, 9-58, TD; Sechrist, 11-34, TD; Hayden Packer, 1-(-7), Cooper Peacock, 2-10; Donald Steinbacher, 3-17. Lewisburg:
Ethan Dominick 15-69; Shedleski, 12-(-34); Gavin Sheriff, 1-(-2); Cameron Michaels, 1-0; Michael Farronato, 1-3.
Passing: Jersey Shore: Lorson, 22-37-392, 4 TD; Lewisburg:
Shedleski, 12-23-176, 2 TD; Spaulding, 1-1-18; Dominick, 0-1-0, INT; Farronato, 0-1.
Receiving: Jersey Shore: Hess, 8-157, TD; Owen Anderson, 4-43, TD; Anthony Shaffer, 6-54; Sechrist, 1-78; Westlin, 2-35, 2 TD; Ryan Kershner, 1-34. Lewisburg:
Landis, 3-75, TD; Sheriff, 3-28; Dominick, 1-7, Cameron Michaels, 1-18; Spaulding, 3-78, TD; Owen Ordonez, 1-13; Simeon Beiler, 1-6.
INT: JS: Anthony Shaffer, 2.
