WILLIAMSPORT — The No. 1-seeded Lewisburg boys varsity soccer team is as technically sound and disciplined with the ball as any team around, but after a dominant, 6-0 win over No. 4 Wellsboro in Tuesday’s semifinal round of the District 4 Class 2A tournament at the Balls Mills Soccer Complex, it was clear that the Green Dragons’ confidence has now matched its skill level.
Lewisburg qualified for state tournament with the victory and did not allow a shot to the Hornets in the contest.
Anthony Bhangdia scored four goals and added an assist in a stellar effort to lift the Green Dragons into the District 4 Class 2A title game against No. 3 Midd-West at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Danville Area High School.
The championship tilt will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal round contest which the Mustangs won, 4-2.
That loss left a sour taste in the team’s mouth and according to Bhangdia, the 2019 Green Dragons are out to avenge that defeat.
“Honestly, as we’ve been playing, I just think this team keeps getting better and better and the sky is the limit for this team,” Bhangdia said. “We can do great things this season. We are very excited and we want redemption for last year.”
The Green Dragons came out flying and after a couple of near misses which included Bhangdia rattling the crossbar not once, but twice, Lewisburg finally broke through at 13:36 following a brilliant set-up by junior midfielder Ben Liscum.
Liscum put on a jaw-dropping display of footwork as he shook two Wellsboro defenders and lobbed a perfect feed over the Hornets’ defense right to the boot of Bhangdia who did not miss his opportunity.
Lewisburg went up 2-0 just 24 seconds later when James Koconis slid a crisp feed to Bhangdia who converted his second marker of the contest at the 14-minute mark. The Green Dragons then landed the knockout blow just 22 seconds later when Philip Permyashkin converted an assist from Bhangdia to put Lewisburg up, 3-0.
The quick-strike Lewisburg offense proved too much for the Hornets and according to head coach Ben Kettlewell, the repeated scoring chances are the result of a team-wide mentality that as long as there is time on the clock, the Green Dragons will continue to try to put the ball in the net.
“As soon as we score, it’s still 0-0, whatever happens, we’ve gotta keep going,” Kettlewell said. “It was Anthony today, and it has been, but some other guys can kind of go and bring the energy even if it’s Anthony scoring the goals or some other guys feeding him.”
Following the initial scoring blitz, Wellsboro fell back and tried to clog passing lanes, but the Green Dragons were just too sound with the ball and the Hornets were back on their heels throughout the remainder of the game. While Wellsboro spent much of its time chasing Lewisburg around the field, the constant pressure applied by the Green Dragons acted almost as another form of defense.
“Generally, a lot of goals happen within five minutes of (the first) goal being scored and so if we’re not focused with that, we can get one scored on us, too,” Kettlewell said. “I think (the offense) came from multiple runs from James (Koconis), Anton (Permyashkin) and Anthony (Bhangdia), and then Ben (Liscum), Carter (Hoover) and Nick (Passanti) kind of feeding those guys through. Anthony was able to finish a few of them which definitely put (Wellsboro) on their heels.”
Bhangdia scored once more before halftime when he got loose again and fired a shot which was initially saved by Wellsboro keeper Ethan Ryan, but the rebound caromed right back to Bhangdia who headed it over the diving keeper to complete the hat trick.
In the second half, it was more of the same as the Green Dragons continued to press the issue. Bhangdia scored at 47:45 on a feed from Hoover and Alan Daniel capped off the scoring barrage after he converted a penalty kick at 74:40 for Lewisburg’s sixth and final goal.
“It does feel good after not being (in the championship game) last year and suffering a tough defeat,” Kettlewell said. “It also gives us a chance to grow and prove ourselves at the state level. We’re excited, the boys seem humble about it. Our mantra is, we’re 0-0 so it doesn’t matter what happened previously. I think (the loss to Midd-West in the 2018 semifinals) kind of ate them up throughout the year, with the tough loss, but they’ve done a good job of focusing on what’s in front of them.”
No. 1 Lewisburg 6, No. 4 Wellsboro 0
District 4 Class 2A semifinal game
at Balls Mills Soccer Complex
Scoring summaryFirst half
LEW—Anthony Bhangdia, assist Ben Liscum, 13:36 LEW—Bhangdia, assist James Koconis, 14:00 LEW—Philip Permyashkin, assist Bhangdia, 14:22 LEW—Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 24:15
Second half
LEW—Bhangdia, assist Carter Hoover, 47:45 LEW—Alan Daniel (penalty kick), 74:40
Shots: Lewisburg, 18-0; Corners: 2-2; Saves: Wellsboro, Ethan Ryan, 5; Aiden Gehman, 4; Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.