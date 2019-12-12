DANVILLE — The look of concern on the Mifflinburg coaches was apparent. Danville’s Andrew Johnson had just pinned the Wildcats Dylan Linn late in the second period for the Ironmen’s fourth consecutive win in the first dual meet of the season for both squads.
That stretch from 106 pounds through Johnson’s victory 126 erased what had been a solid 10-point margin in Mifflinburg’s favor into a momentum-grabbing 33-22 lead for Danville.
And while Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber knew his team had no margin of error as they tried to pull out the victory he also knew he had four solid wrestlers — Troy Bingaman, Clayton Reed, Cody Rokavec, and Dominic Sampsell — to send out as the Wildcats tried to pull out the victory.
All four came through with clutch wins and, capped by Sampsell’s stunning fall in the closing seconds of the final bout, Mifflinburg survived with 40-33 victory in a dandy Heartland crossover match at Danville’s Whitey McCloskey Center Wednesday night.
“We were a little concerned there because after a good start we lost some matches,” Reber said. “And even though we really didn’t go downhill we certainly lost some momentum. But we had the right guys there at the end.”
Rylin Shuck, in the opening bout at 160, and Jesse Yount racked up bonus point wins to give the Wildcats a quick 10-0 lead and consecutive pins from Quiinton Doane (220) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) handed Mifflinburg hits biggest lead of the night at 22-12 as the match rolled over to the lighter weights.
It took Danville just two bouts to regain the lead with a Mifflinburg forfeit at 106 and a pin at 113. The Ironmen then collected a narrow 8-7 decision at 120 and Johnson’s fall at 126 for their 33-22 lead.
“We lost six matches last season by six points or less,” Reber said. “We needed to get some bonus points on our end and not give any bonus points up. And (four) of our losses were from pins tonight.”
Bingaman started the comeback with an 8-3 decision over tough Brayden Sarviss at 132 and Reed followed with 4-0 shutout of Terez Sewell at 132. Rokavec, trailing 4-1 in the second period, reversed Jared Dewalt for the fall in 3:33. That pin handed the Wildcats a 34-33 lead with one only Sampsell’s bout remaining.
Danville’s Connor Jones managed to stymie Sampsell’s attacks throughout the 152-pound bout and carried a slim 2-1 advantage into the third period. Sampsell needed an injury timeout with a 45 seconds left and the respite seemed to help. He tossed Jones to his back and earned the pin in 5:46.
“Something in my head told me to go (for a big move) and it worked,” Sampsell said. “I was thinking it would have been nice if Bingaman and Reed had gotten some bonus points and not put me through this.”
“I felt really good about sending Dom out there for that match,” Reber said. “Dom is a goer and he’s athletic. If he gets his (conditioning) under control he’ll be alright.”
Mifflinburg will compete at the Penn Cambria Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College this weekend.
Mifflinburg 40, Danville 33
at Danville
160:
Rylin Shuck, M, pinned Jacob Gilbert, 3:14
170:
Jesse Yount, M, major dec. Tyler Artley, 19-9
182:
Caden Hagerman, D, pinned Davidson Reigle, 3:26
195:
Mike Cook, D, pinned Kaelix Shuck, 1:39
220:
Quinton Doane, M, pinned Santiago Bermudez, 1:44
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich, M, pinned Roman Erdly, 1:15
106:
Blake Sassaman, D, won by forfeit
113:
Kyle Vanden Heuvel, D, pinned Dylan Starr, 1:35
120:
Landon Hopper, D, dec. Brady Struble, 8-7
126:
Andrew Johnson, D, pinned Dylan Linn, 3:56
132:
Troy Bingaman, M, dec. Brayden Sarviss, 8-3
138:
Clayton Reed, M, dec. Terez Sewell,4-0
145:
Cody Rokavec, M, pinned Jared Dewalt, 3:33
152: Dominic Sampsell, M, pinned Connor Jones, 5:46
