LEWISBURG — Prior to his team’s home HAC-I showdown against Shamokin Friday night, Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing said he would be interested to see how his team would respond were they to encounter adversity against the Indians.
Persing and the crowd at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bucknell University had front row seats to the answer as the Green Dragons rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to capture a crucial win heading into the second half season, 28-26.
“I said earlier in the week that I wanted to see how we responded to adversity,” Persing said. “It’s all about trusting in the scheme and when you have skill guys like we have like Max (Moyers) and Moose (Nick Shedleski) who come in there and do it every single week, that helped us get a quality win against a good opponent tonight.”
The Indians opened the game with an impressive drive which was aided in part by a couple of ill-timed penalties by the Green Dragons. Shamokin quarterback Nate Grimes was sharp early as he completed his first four passes, including a 25-yard bomb for a touchdown to Joe Masser on 4th-and-16 to open the scoring.
Masser made a tremendous leaping catch over tight coverage to haul in the game’s first score and the Grimes-to-Masser connection would really start to cook later in the first half.
Lewisburg answered at 6:11 in the second quarter when junior running back Max Moyers took the first play of the drive 82 yards to the house on an impressive individual effort. Moyers showcased his entire skill-set on the carry as he used his elusiveness and breakaway speed to out run Masser to the goal line.
Shamokin would respond on its next possession and Masser would again make a highlight reel catch which would go for a touchdown as he pulled in Grimes’ pass one-handed and sped to the goal line. Shamokin’s point after attempt following its first touchdown sailed wide left so Indians’ head coach Henry Hynoski opted to go for two and running back Max Madden converted the plunge behind right guard to make the score 17-7.
Lewisburg won the opening toss and deferred to the second half, but the Green Dragons could do nothing with their first possession. Following a three-and-out which included a false start penalty, Lewisburg snapped the ball over Shedleski’s head which resulted in a 23-yard loss and set the Indians up with prime field position.
Shamokin looked to put a stranglehold on the game and Grimes hit Masser for a third touchdown, this time from 33 yards out and following a failed two-point conversion, the Indians led, 20-7.
“Nate has been a tremendous leader and what a game for Joe Masser,” Hynoski said. “I really hope this game gets Joey noticed because he’s good enough to play college football somewhere.”
Lewisburg began to chip away at Shamokin’s lead on its next drive when Moyers took a little swing pass from Shedleski and did the rest on a 38-yard touchdown at 8:21 in the third quarter.
Grimes then made his first mistake of the night when his long pass toward Matt Schiccatano was tipped and deflected and intercepted by Ethan Spaulding and returned 70 yards to the Shamokin 29.
The turnover set up Dominick to take an inside hand-off 17 yards for a touchdown. Following Liscum’s successful PAT, Lewisburg led for the first time all night, 21-20 with 1:03 left in the third quarter.
The Green Dragons forced another turnover, this time an interception by Dominick, and Moyers took the first play of the fourth quarter 49 yards deep into Shamokin territory. On 3rd-and-15, Shedleski avoided a heavy Shamokin rush, stepped out of a tackle and eluded two Indians on the way to an 18-yard touchdown jaunt.
Persing commented on the mobility Shedleski displayed on what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.
“Nick called that play and I said into the microphone, ‘If they bring edge pressure, we’re done,’ and they brought edge pressure, but Moose turned into Houdini back there and somehow got out of it,” Persing said.
Shamokin would not fold, however, as Grimes led his fourth touchdown drive of the night and found Schiccatano for a 4-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch. The Lewisburg defense held strong and forced another failed two-point conversion.
Shamokin would have one more opportunity, but Grimes’ pass with 0:27 left was intercepted by Lewisburg linebacker Graden Feldman to end the threat. Shedleski took a knee and the clock expired on a thrilling game with both teams expressing their admiration and respect for one another after the contest.
“The guys played well, they fought until the end,” Hynoski said. “That was just two really good football teams battling it out.”
Added Persing, “Hats off to Shamokin, that’s a heck of a football team over there and this was a heck of a battle tonight.”
Next week, Lewisburg will host Bloomsburg and Shamokin will be at home against Jersey Shore.
Lewisburg 28, Shamokin 26
at Lewisburg
Lewisburg (3-2) 0 7 14 7—28 Shamokin (2-3) 6 8 6 6—26
ScoringFirst quarter
Sham—Joe Masser 25 pass from Nate Grimes (PAT no good), 5:12
Second quarter
Lew—Moyers 82 run (Ben Liscum kick), 5:56 Sham—Masser 31 pass from Grimes (Max Madden 2-pt), 1:27
Third quarter
Sham—Masser 33 pass from Grimes (2-pt no good), 10:22 Lew—Moyers 38 pass from Nick Shedleski (Liscum kick), 8:21 Lew—Ethan Dominick 17 run (Liscum kick), 1:03
Fourth quarter
Lew—Shedleski 18 run (Liscum kick), 10:31 Sham—Schiccatano 4 pass from Grimes (2-pt no good), 4:07
Team Statistics Lew Sham First downs 8 20 Rushes-yards 24-236 40-127 Passing-yards 70 244 Att.-Comp.-Int. 5-13-0 15-25-3 Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-yards 9-81 10-87
Individual statisticsRushing: Lewisburg: Moyers, 10-166, TD; Dominick, 8-47,TD; Shedleski, 5-27, TD; Cameron Michaels, 1--4. Shamokin:
Madden, 24-57; Brycen James, 10-57; Grimes, 6-13.
Passing: Lewisburg: Shedleski, 5-13-70, TD. Shamokin:
Grimes, 15-24-244-3, 4 TDs; James, 0-1-0.
Receiving: Lewisburg:
Dante Sims, 3-23; Moyers 1-38, TD; Simeon Beiler, 1-9. Shamokin: Schiccatano, 6-61, TD; Masser, 4-110, 3TDs; Blake Kane, 3-38; Ian Paul, 1-39; Madden, 1--4.
INTs: Lewisburg: Ethan Spaulding, Dominick, Graden Feldmann. Shamokin: None.
