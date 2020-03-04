MILTON — Warrior Run’s boys and girls basketball teams had three first-team selections between them to highlight the 2019-20 Heartland Athletic Conference All-Star Teams, as selected by the conference’s coaches.
For Warrior Run’s girls, junior guard Sydney Hoffman and sophomore forward Emily McKee were named to the Division II First Team.
McKee was also named the HAC-II’s Most Valuable Player, and she proved her worth prior to injuring her knee in the team’s regular season finale against St. John Neumann. After her injury, the Defenders just weren’t the same and after surviving East Juniata in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals, the Lady Defenders lost their next two games and were out of the postseason.
Joining Hoffman and McKee on the HAC-II First Team was Lewisburg senior guard Jamie Fedorjaka.
Second-team selections on the girls side went to Mifflinburg freshman guard/forward Ella Shuck in the HAC-I, plus Lewisburg junior guard Roz Noone and freshman guard Sophie Kilbride, along with Warrior Run junior guard/forward Jordan Hartman.
On the boys side, first-team selections went to Warrior Run junior forward/center Ethan Hartman (HAC-III), plus Mifflinburg senior guard Isaiah Valentine (HAC-I) and Lewisburg senior forward Nick Shedleski (HAC-II).
Also for the Wildcats, senior forward Dylan Doebler was named to the HAC-I’s All-Defensive Team.
Lewisburg senior forward Peter Lantz landed on the HAC-II Second Team, as did Milton senior guard Ceaser Allen.
And also for the Defenders, senior forward/center Ahmahd Keyes and senior forward/center Kade Anzulavich HAC-II Second Team, while senior guard Braden Bomberger was named to the HAC-III’s All-Defensive Team along with teammate Tyler Pick, a senior forward/center.
The HAC-III Coach of the Year honors went to both Warrior Run’s Eric Wertman and Hughesville’s Nick Tagliaferri. Wertman helped lead the Defenders into the state playoffs for the first time since 2004.
Heartland Athletic Conference Coaches 2019-20 All-Star TeamsBOYS
DIVISION I
First team:
Nate Ewing, Jersey Shore; Mavin James, Danville; Isaiah Valentine, Mifflinburg; Dante Harward, Danville; Mason Filarski, Shamokin; Joe Masser, Shamokin.
Second team:
Connor Soo, Central Mtn.; Ivan DeJesus, Selinsgrove; Davis Marshall, Shikellamy; KJ Riley, Danville; Jagger Dressler, Danville; Trevor Gee, Jersey Shore.
Third team:
Zane Probst, Central Mtn.; Colin Seedor, Shamokin; Jake Young, Mifflinburg; Dante Colon, Mifflinburg; Jacob Hernandez, Shikellamy; Jack Smith, Danville.
Defensive team:
Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore; Dylan Doebler, Mifflinburg; Matt Schiccatano, Shamokin; Ujjval Adroja, Central Mtn.; Brent Reed, Shamokin; Nate Luciano, Shikellamy.
MVP:
Ewing, Jersey Shore.
Coach of the Year:
Lenny Smith, Danville.
DIVISION II
First team:
Aiden Gair, Loyalsock; Dillon Young, Montoursville; Rees Watkins, Loyalsock; Nick Shedleski, Lewisburg; Dylan Harris, Central Columbia; Saraj Ali, Loyalsock.
Second team:
Pat Yost, Central; Peyton Mussina, Montoursville; Eli Morrison, Central; Jake Simms, Montoursville; Ceaser Allen, Milton; Peter Lantz, Lewisburg; Idris Ali, Loyalsock.
Third team:
Ben Liscum, Lewisburg; Hunter Shearer, Montoursville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Josh Burger, Montoursville; Braeden Reid, Midd-West.
Co-MVP:
Gair, Loyalsock; Young, Montoursville.
Co-Coach of the Year:
Ron Insigner, Loyalsock; Chris Snyder, Central Columbia.
DIVISION III
First team:
Tommy Reisinger, Mount Carmel; Blake Sherwood, Hughesville; Ethan Hartman, Warrior Run; Cade Klinger, Bloomsburg; Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel; Ethan Laudenslager, South Williamsport.
Second team:
Clayton Poust, Hughesville; Ahmad Keyes, Warrior Run; Adam McGinley, Bloomsburg; Brock Evert, Mount Carmel; Kade Anzulavich, Warrior Run.
Third team:
Steve Evangelisti, Hughesville; Denver Beachel, Warrior Run; Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia; Justus Leighow, Hughesville; Tyler Pick, Warrior Run; Dylan Pupo, Mount Carmel.
Defensive team:
Justus Leighow, Hughesville; Nick Trevouleded, Hughesville; Braden Bomberger, Warrior Run; Garrett Timco, Mount Carmel; Josh Confer-Fuller, Bloomsburg; Tyler Pick, Warrior Run; Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg.
MVP:
Leighow, Hughesville.
Co-Coach of the Year:
Nick Tagliaferri, Hughesville; Eric Wertman, Warrior Run.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
First team:
Corinna Petrus, Danville; Linae Williams, Danville; Jordan Moten, Shikellamy; Cierra Adams, Selinsgrove; Aubrey Stetts, Jersey Shore.
Second team:
Avery Baker, Central Mtn.; Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg; Quinlynn McCann, Central Mtn.; Avery DeFazio, Selinsgrove; Emily Heath, Danville.
Third team:
Crystal Hamilton, Milton; Taylor Snyder, Milton; Tori Scheller, Shikellamy; Brooke Snyder, Shikellamy; Sadie Griswold, Jersey Shore.
Honorable mention:
Olivia Outt, Danville; Haley Stetts, Jersey Shore; Emma Atwood, Selinsgrove; Lexi Gabrielson, Selinsgrove; Leah Walter, Milton.
Coach of the Year:
Steve Moser, Danville.
DIVISION II
First team:
Emily McKee, Warrior Run; Ellie Rowe, Central Columbia; Kaitlyn Dunn, Shamokin; Mackenzie Weaver, Montoursville; Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run; Jamie Fedrojaka, Lewisburg.
Second team:
Grace Nazih, Shamokin; Alyx Flick, Central; Lauren Bull, Central; Roz Noone, Lewisburg; Jordan Hartman, Warrior Run; Sophia Kilbride, Lewisburg.
MVP:
McKee, Warrior Run.
Coach of the Year:
Ryan Novak, Central Columbia.
DIVISION III
First team:
Summer McNulty, Loyalsock; DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel; Julie Anthony, South Williamsport; Jade Cordrey, Hughesville; Rylee Klinger, Bloomsburg.
Second team:
Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel; Cassie Gee, Loyalsock; Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia; Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg; Kelsey Widom, Bloomsburg.
Third team:
Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock; Faith Callahan, Southern Columbia; Alex Snyder, Hughesville; Haley Neidig, South Williamsport; Claudia Green, South Williamsport.
Defensive team:
Anna Burdett, Loyalsock; Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; Mia Chapman, Mount Carmel; Ellen Hull, Bloomsburg; Sydney Bachman, South Williamsport; Cierra Getz, Hughesville.
MVP:
McNulty, Loyalsock.
Coach of the Year: Curtis Jacobson, Loyalsock.
