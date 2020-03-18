SELINSGROVE — The Icebreaker 40 season opener for modifieds at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday has been postponed in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendations regarding the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Anticipation was running high for the modified event this weekend as the modifieds were slated to make their first appearance at the track since 2013. The race will be rescheduled in March 2021.
Speedway officials will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and resulting governmental guidelines and will make a decision next week on the Sunday, March 29, program featuring the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars and the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Super Late Models.
“While we were looking forward to the return of the modifieds this Saturday the responsible action to take at this time is to follow the state and federal guidelines on the Coronavirus pandemic,” said speedway general manager Steve Inch.
“We also took into consideration many of the modified teams and fans would be traveling from New Jersey and New York where the virus has hit hardest. Everyone’s safety and well-being are the first priority.”
Modified teams that pre-registered for the race will have their checks mailed back to them.
For the latest updates and race status, please visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the Superspeedway of Dirt Track Racing on Twitter and Facebook.
The speedway office can be reached at 570-374-2266.
