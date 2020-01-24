Junior high wrestling
Tuesday's results
Milton 70, Lewisburg 18
138: Anthony Wendt (M) pinned Evan Fredrick, :14
145: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Trent Wenrich, 4:14
155: Alex Bennet (M) won by forfeit

170: Ethan Minium (M) pinned Nathan Malusis, :28
190: Nolan Loss (M) won by forfeit
210: Paul Roltland (M) won by forfeit
250: Mason Yeagle (M) won by forfeit
80: Abigail Moser (M) won by forfeit
87: Noah Heimbach (M) won by forfeit
94: Caden Michaels (L) won by forfeit
101: Quinton Bartlett (L) won by forfeit
108: Ryan Bichart (M) pinned Ethan Vinolas, :31
115: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Elijah Russell, 1:03
122: Ethan Hamilton (M) maj dec Ivan Suncar, 15-2
130: Alex Dehart (M) pinned Isaiah Whitman, 1:19

