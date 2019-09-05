LEWISBURG — It was a happy homecoming for the Lewisburg Green Dragons varsity golf team.
Behind a 4-over-par 40 from Sean Kelly, Lewisburg shot a respectable 170 as a team to finish in second place, just behind Danville at the Heartland-II meet held Wednesday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Following Kelly’s 40, Nick Mahoney carded a 42 while Will Gronlund and Brett Herman both shot 44s to lead Lewisburg (6-6, 6-2 HAC-II).
The Green Dragons finished four strokes behind Danville as the Ironmen shot a 166 as a team in the meet.
Milton (2-6) finished fourth with a 205. Cade Wirnsberger shot a 47 to lead the Black Panthers.
Mifflinburg (0-8) shot a 215 to finish fifth. The Wildcats were led by a 48 from Kaylin Foss, a sophomore who has consistently been the Wildcats’ lowest-scoring player so far this season.
Danville (8-0) was led by a 1-over-par 37 from Charlie Betz and a 39 from Dan Metzer.
Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and the rest of the HAC-II are next at Shade Mountain Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Heartland-II Golf
at Shade Mountain Golf CourseTeam standings:
1. Danville, 166; 2. Lewisburg, 170; 3. Midd-West, 184; 4. Milton, 205; 5. Mifflinburg, 215.
Individual resultsDanville:
Charlie Betz, 37; Dan Metzer, 39; Mavin James, 44; Nick Kline, 46.
Lewisburg:
Sean Kelly, 40; Nick Mahoney, 42; Will Gronlund, 44; Brett Herman, 44; Ava Markunas, 45; Ryleigh Faust, 48.
Midd-West:
Jullian Kranick, 44; Nick Whitesel, 44; Connor Steffan, 48; Brady Wenrick, 48.
Milton:
Cade Wirnsberger, 47; Anthony Neuer, 51; Jenaka Day, 53; Abby Suk, 54; Carter Fedder, 55; Camden Scoggins, 60.
Mifflinburg:
Kaylin Foss, 48; Adan Snayberger, 54; Nick Osborne, 54; Jerrit Foster, 59; Ben Hornig, 61; Kolby Roush, 65.
Medalists:
1. Betz, Dan, 37; 2. Metzer, Dan, 39; 3. Kelly, Lew, 40; 4. Mahoney, Lew, 42; 5. Five tied with 44.
Division standings: 1. Danville, 8-0; 2. Lewisburg, 6-2; 3. Midd-West, 4-4; 4. Milton, 2-6; 5. Mifflinburg, 0-8.
