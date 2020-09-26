DANVILLE - The Lewisburg Green Dragons gave undefeated Danville all that it could handle on Friday night, but it wasn't enough.
Danville blew open a tight game by scoring twice in the third quarter and once more in the fourth to pull away for a 35-14 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Lewisburg at Ironmen Stadium.
"That was a football game. I don't think anybody expected that other than us. Danville is a tremendously coached football team, and they have some exceptional athletes, and so do we," said Lewisburg coach Marc Persing.
"The first two weeks are not who we are. We hit a plateau and it took some change-up for us to get out of it, but I'm really walking away here at peace knowing that we just gave this team potentially looking ahead a District 4 championship-caliber team in 3A.
Danville (3-0) scored on its first possession of the game and never looked back.
An 11-yard run by senior quarterback K.J. Riley gave the Ironmen a 7-0 lead just 3:14 into the game.
The score became 14-0 early in the second quarter following a 14-yard pass from Riley to Carson Persing.
Lewisburg (0-3) got on the board with 38.5 seconds remaining in the first half when Cam Michaels scampered around the right side to sneak inside the front pylon and cut the Green Dragons' deficit to 14-7.
A bad pass thrown by Ethan Dominick on Lewisburg's first series of the second half resulted in a pick-six by Ian Persing and Danville's lead began to grow again.
The Ironmen then ended the third quarter with a Riley 14-yard touchdown pass to Ian Persing before the hosts began the fourth with a nine-yard touchdown run by Riley to effectively put the game away.
Lewisburg, however, did score once more in the game as Max Moyers ran for a nine-yard score with under a minute remaining.
"It was 14-7 at halftime after we get that Cam Michaels touchdown there, and then we miss a block here on a screen and then we bottle up the quarter and he just escapes," said Persing.
"The message for these guys is just keep believing. We are going to get better week by week, and we are definitely not going to quit and we're going to play the role of spoiler the rest of the year.
Lewisburg next hosts Midd-West at 7 p.m. Friday.
DANVILLE 35, LEWISBURG 14
Team Statistics
;Lew;Dan
First downs`11`22
Rushes-yards`38-152`34-166
Passing yards`54`219
Comp-Att-Int`5-10-1`18-27-0
Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`6-45`4-50
Lewisburg (0-3);0;7;0;7 — 14
Danville (3-0);7;7;14;7 — 35
Scoring summary
First quarter
D-K.J. Riley 11 run (Riley kick), 8:46
Second quarter
D-Jagger Dressler 14 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 10:34
L-Cam Michaels 4 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick), 38.5
Third quarter
D-Ian Persing 48 interception return (Riley kick), 11:01
D-I. Persing 14 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 1:06
Fourth quarter
D-Riley 9 run (Riley kick), 6:51
L-Max Moyers 9 run (Dieffenderfer kick), 0:53
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Max Moyers 19-89, TD; Ethan Dominick 16-75; Cam Michaels 2-1, TD; Team 1-(-13). Danville: Ty Stauffer 10-58; K.J. Riley 10-56, 2 TDs; Carson Persing 1-15; Zach Gordon 1-10; Jagger Dressler 6-10; Brandon Zimmerman 1-7; Mason Raup 2-7; Ian Persing 1-5; Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Dominick 5-10-1, 54 yds. Danville: Riley 17-26-0, 216 yds., 2 TDs; Gordon 1-1-0, 3 yds.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Michaels 3-50; Jack Landis 1-6; Moyers 1-(-2). Danville: C. Persing 7-66; Dressler 4-50, TD; I. Persing 4-41, TD; Zimmerman 1-26; Stauffer 1-23; Hayden Winn 1-13.
