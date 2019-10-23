Men's soccer
Lycoming 2, Albright 0
at Lycoming College
Notes: First-half scores from sophomore Kalu Ume and freshman Kellen Krebs lifted Lycoming to a 2-0 MAC Commonwealth victory over Albright at UPMC Field.
The Warriors (9-6, 3-2 MAC Commonwealth) struck first in the sixth minute when sophomore Tajhon Willis sent a corner kick into the box that was redirected by a defender — right to Ume — who sent a header over the keeper’s outstretched hand for his third goal of the year. 
The Warriors extended their lead to two with 27 seconds remaining in the first half. Freshman Mason Novobilski, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, led freshman Drew Johnson into the right corner with a throw-in and Johnson created enough space to cross the ball to Krebs, who sent a bullet into the upper-left 90 for his second goal of the year.
The Warriors outshot the Lions (5-11, 0-5), 20-7, and took a season-high 15 corner kicks. Ume led the Warriors with four shots with sophomore Colin Wieand and Willis each taking two. Sophomore Zack Donoway made a save in his fourth win of the year and Billy Mullen made five stops for the Lions.
The Warriors are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m., when they head to Alvernia University for a MAC Commonwealth game.
Field hockey
Bloomsburg 1, No. 3 Millersville 0
at Millersville University
Notes: Sophomore Kristen Robinson could not have picked a better time for her first goal of the season as she scored with 2:35 left in double overtime to lift Bloomsburg to a thrilling 1-0 victory at third-ranked Millersville at Biemesderfer Stadium. With the win, the Huskies improved to 5-10 overall and 2-5 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference standings, while the Marauders dropped to 11-4 and 3-4 in the league standings.
Sophomore Callie Edwards played the ball into the circle that caromed off of a Millersville defender and right to the stick of Robinson who — in one motion — fired a backhand sweep past Marauders' netminder Autumn Peters. It was Robinson's first goal of the year and her first marker since scoring at Seton Hill on September 15, 2018. With the victory, Bloomsburg has prevailed in three of the last four meetings against Millersville in the all-time series.

