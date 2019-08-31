MIFFLINBURG — Bloomsburg gave Mifflinburg all that it could handle early in their nonleague contest on Friday.
A year ago, the Wildcats would’ve most likely folded under that pressure in what turned out to be a pretty tumultuous campaign for the team.
But not this season.
With a healthy Mason Breed leading the way, Mifflinburg rolled to a 39-13 victory over Bloomsburg at Wildcats Stadium.
Mifflinburg is now 2-0 to start the 2019 season, which already matches the win total the Wildcats had in all of 2018.
“It feels great (to be 2-0). I’m very proud of this team,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, whose team fell to Bloomsburg 39-0 a year ago. “I told the guys this is the first game where the opponent scored first and we ended up on top.
“My guys showed so much heart and so much toughness. We made a lot of mistakes in the game, but they just kept battling — it was a battle — and we knew it was going to be a battle,” added Dressler.
Bloomsburg (0-2) took a 7-0 lead on its second series of the game when Gage Klinger ran for a three-yard score.
On the ensuing kickoff, Mifflinburg tied the game right up on Andrew Diehl’s 89-yard return for a touchdown.
It was the kind of response Dressler was looking from his players after Bloomsburg’s early score.
“Exactly, it was an answer. Right away, it was something to (bring us back). That was huge,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Andrew showed his athleticism there, and the unit did a great job blocking on that. Andrew just saw a seam, took it and went with it. It was awesome and a great momentum driver.”
The Panthers went back in front 13-7 early in the second quarter on an 86-yard touchdown pass from Jack Howell to Daniel Guzevich.
Mifflinburg though had another response, this time in the form of an 11-yard score from Breed to help give the Wildcats a 14-13 lead.
That touchdown from Breed began a string of 32 unanswered points scored by Mifflinburg as the squad took command of the game.
Breed, who missed most of last season with an injury, added three more touchdowns before his night was over to go along with 181 yards on 24 carries.
“It was an amazing feeling (to have that kind of night). Last year I wasn’t able to play (against Bloomsburg) because of an injury, and we lost big time,” said Breed. “It was a great feeling to get some redemption this year, and to be able to pound them and run the ball — we haven’t been able to do that in a while pretty successfully.
“I’m just so proud of my team with how we were able to stick with it, and continue in the second half and be a second-half team. It’s just a great feeling,” added Breed.
Breed had scoring runs of seven and three yards in the third quarter before he wrapped up his night with a two-yard score in the fourth.
Later, Michael Antonyuk highlighted a solid defensive effort for the Wildcats by blocking a Bloomsburg punt before recovering it and scampering into the endzone for a 27-yard return.
“My guys showed a lot of growth in the second half of the game, and they really just came out and put it to (Bloomsburg),” said Dressler, whose team recovered three fumbles and got an interception to go along with that blocked punt.
“There were things that we saw in the first half — the kids were there — but we were anxious and we weren’t executing properly and we weren’t finishing things,” added Dressler. “We figured out a couple of things, made some minor adjustments really, and the kids put the onus on themselves and came out here and did it (in the second half).”
Mifflinburg next hosts Milton in a Heartland-II contest next Friday at 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg 39, Bloomsburg 13Friday at Mifflinburg Bloomsburg (0-2) 7 6 0 0 — 13 Mifflinburg (2-0) 7 7 12 13 — 39
ScoringFirst quarter
BLOOM-Gage Klinger 3 run (Torsten Hartmann kick), 4:03. MIFF-Andrew Diehl 89 KO return (Gabe Stetler kick), 3:50.
Second quarter
BLOOM-Daniel Guzevich 86 pass from Jack Howell (kick failed), 10:59. MIFF-Mason Breed 11 run (Stetler kick), 6:26.
Third quarter
MIFF-Breed 7 run (kick failed), 9:24. MIFF-Breed 3 run (run failed), 3:13.
Fourth quarter
MIFF-Breed 2 run (kick failed), 5:54. MIFF-Michael Antonyuk 27 blocked punt return (Brandon Linn kick), 4:10.
IndividualsRushing — Bloomsburg: Cade Klinger, 8-57, TD; Dylan Smith, 5-29; Xzayivher Russel-King, 1-7; Gage Klinger, 2-4; Spencer Yodock, 1-2; Howell, 6-(-10); Liam Zentner, 2-(-16). Mifflinburg:
Breed, 24-181, 4 TDs; Diehl, 10-33; Rylee Stahl, 4-8; Ethan Hoy, 1-6; Gary DeGroat Jr., 6-4.
Passing — Bloomsburg: Howell, 8-16-1-127, TD. Mifflinburg:
DeGroat Jr., 5-9-1-34; Jacob Reitz, 1-3-0-15; Stahl, 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — Bloomsburg: C. Klinger, 3-21; Guzevich, 2-91, TD; G. Klinger, 1-8; Madden Locke, 1-6 ; Russel-King, 1-1. Mifflinburg: Stahl, 4-34; Diehl, 1-15; Colin Miller, 1-0.
