LEWISBURG — Ellie Mack became the 26th Bucknell player to score 1,000 career points when she connected on a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Bison women reached the 20-win plateau for the fifth consecutive season thanks to a 67-56 win over Lehigh Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. Mack finished with a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds. Abby Kapp was also in double figures with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.
Mack, who entered the game with 980 career points, scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half as Bucknell (20-6, 13-2 PL) stretched its winning streak to five games. The Bison are now 11-1 at home this season, including 8-0 in Patriot League play.
Bucknell used a 20-6 run in the second half to take control of a close game. The Bison led 38-34 midway through the third quarter. A Tessa Brugler layup with just under six minutes to play in the fourth made it 58-40, the largest lead of the game for Bucknell.
Mack’s 1,000-point milestone happened with 1:39 left in the game when she shot from the top of the arc and drilled her third 3-pointer of the contest. It was the final bucket of the game for Bucknell.
With the win, the Bison collected their fifth series sweep of the season. The win also allowed Bucknell to maintain a two-game lead over second-place Colgate, who the Bison will see for a second time on Wednesday.
Bucknell defeated Colgate 66-43 in Sojka Pavilion back on Jan. 22, but the Raiders have gone 6-2 since that loss. Wednesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 67, Lehigh 56Saturday at Bucknell
Lehigh 10 12 16 18 — 56Bucknell 15 14 22 16 — 67Lehigh (16-10)
Emma Grothaus 3-8 3-4 9; Cameryn Benz 2-11 0-0 6; Megan Walker 1-4 0-0 2; Camryn Buhr 2-9 2-2 7; Hannah Hedstrom 6-9 1-1 13; Clair Steele 1-1 1-2 3; Mariah Sexe 2-4 0-0 4; Mary Clougherty 3-7 1-2 8; Frannie Hottinger 0-0 0-0 0; Katie Rice 1-5 2-2 4; Gena Grundhoffer 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-58 10-13 56.
Bucknell (20-6)
Tessa Brugler 2-7 3-8 7; Ellie Mack 8-19 2-2 21; Gia Hayes 0-1 0-0 0; Ally Johnson 3-6 0-0 8; Abby Kapp 7-12 2-2 18; Tai Johnson 3-6 0-0 7; Autumn Ceppi 2-3 1-2 5; Taylor O’Brien 0-4 1-2 1.
Totals:
25-58 9-16 67.
3-point goals: Lehigh 4-16 (Benz 2-5, Buhr 1-2, Clougherty 1-3, Sexe 0-1, Walker 0-1, Grothaus 0-1, Rice 0-2); Bucknell 8-19 (Mack 3-7, A. Johnson 2-4, Kapp 2-5, T. Johnson 1-2, Hayes 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lehigh 31 (Hedstrom 9); Bucknell 37 (Mack 9). Assists: Lehigh 8 (Hedstrom 5); Bucknell 14 (A. Johnson, 3; Kapp 3; O’Brien 3). Total fouls: Lehigh 12; Bucknell 10. Technicals: None. A: 1,015.
