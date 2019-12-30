DAYTONA, Fla. — Sophomore Matt Ilodigwe totaled a season-high 20 points and freshman Dyson Harward added 15 points and nine rebounds, but a last-second layup by Ugnius Zilinskas lifted Kenyon College to a 69-67 win to wrap up Lycoming’s time at the Land of Magic Classic inside the ICI Center at Embry-Riddle University on Sunday.
The Warriors’ bench provided support as it accounted for 27 points with the freshman trio of Deaundre Manuel scoring eight points and Tobias Walden Jr. and Donovan James each netting a career-high six.
Four Warriors had a hand in getting an 11-point lead early in the second half. Ilodigwe knocked down a three to regain the lead after a shot from Kenyon’s Carter Powell. Freshman Mo Terry hit a layup before Ilodigwe canned back-to-back 3-pointers, setting up another triple from Harward at 14:52 to hand its first double-digit lead at 50-39.
Lycoming extended the lead to 12 with 8:50 left before Kenyon went on a 16-5 run to take the lead off a layup from Ryan O’Neil with 32 seconds left. Harward hit the back end of a pair of free throws to tie the score, but Zilinskas hit a running layup with a second left to tilt the game in the Lords’ favor.
The Warriors will make the trip back home to host Juniata College on Sunday, Jan. 5 for a 1 p.m. tip-off inside Lamade Gymnasium.
Kenyon 69, Lycoming 67
At Daytona Beach, Fla. — ICI Center
Kenyon (5-4)
Ugnius Zilinskas 7-10 10-12 24; Sam Walch 5-8 1-1 12; Carter Powell 4-7 0-0 10; Kase Cronin 2-4 0-0 6; Ryan O’Neil 2-6 0-0 5; Kamal Aubakirov 2-5 0-0 5; Christian Watanabe 2-6 0-0 4; Alex Cate 1-4 1-2 3; Jack Srinivasan 0-0 0-0 0; Nick Lewis 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25-50 12-15 69.
Lycoming (8-4)
Matt Ilodigwe 8-14 0-2 20; Dyson Harward 5-17 4-6 15; DeAundre Manuel 3-6 2-2 8; Donovan James 1-2 3-4 6; Tobias Walden Jr. 2-2 2-2 6; Mo Terry 2-6 0-0 5; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-3 2-4 5; D’Andre Edmond 0-0 2-2 2; Luke Finkbeiner 0-0 0-0 0; A.J. MacKrey 0-0 0-0 0; Darius Dangerfield 0-5 0-0 0; Ryan Hollis 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-56 15-22 67.
Halftime: Lycoming, 36-35. 3-point goals: Kenyon 7-16 (Powell 2-2; Cronin 2-3; Aubakirov 1-4; Walch 1-1; O’Neil 1-2; Cate 0-1; Watanabe 0-3), Lycoming 8-22 (Ilodigwe 4-9; Terry 1-2; James 1-2; Harward 1-4; Flores-Diaz 1-2; Dangerfield 0-2; Hollis 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Kenyon 37 (Zilinskas 10), Lycoming 29 (Harward 9). Assists: Kenyon 12 (O’Neil 5), Lycoming 11 (Terry 3). Total fouls: Kenyon 17, Lycoming 14. Technical fouls: None. A: 127.
