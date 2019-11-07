Girls basketball
7th grade
Shikellamy 14, Milton 7
High scorers: Shikellamy, Braylen Cranford, 6. Milton: Addyson Murray, 4.
Wrestling
College scores/upcoming schedule
Wisconsin 31, Fresno State 8
Navy 25, Fresno State 9
Wisconsin 16, Army 15
Minnesota 28, Cal Bakersfield 9
Army 29, Fresno State 9
Wisconsin 24, Navy 12
Va. Tech 29, Missouri 10
Maryland 42, Southern Virginia
Virginia 34, Maryland 6
Edinboro 29, Kent State 6
Upcoming action
Wisconsin at Buffalo, 7:00 PM
Chadron State at Nebraska, 7:30 PM (6:30 PM)
Nebraska-Kearney at Nebraska, 9:00 PM (8:00 PM)
Friday
North Carolina at Michigan,
Edinboro vs. Wisconsin at Saegertown
Saturday
Air Force, Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Duke, Gardner-Webb, Kent State, Oregon State, West Virginia at Mountaineer Invitational, hosted by Appalachian State, 9:00 AM
American, Maryland, VMI at AU Round Robin, hosted by American,
Minnesota, North Dakota State, South Dakota State at Bison Open, hosted by North Dakota State,
Little Rock at Oklahoma City Open, Oklahoma City
Buffalo vs. Purdue at Troy, NY
Long Island vs. Virginia at Troy, NY,
Sacred Heart vs. Utah Valley at Troy, NY
Arizona State vs. Virginia at Troy, NY
Long Island vs. Sacred Heart at Troy
Purdue vs. Utah Valley at Troy, NY,
Drexel vs. Southern Illinois Edwardsville at Lansdale, PA
Drexel vs. West Liberty at Lansdale,
Campbell at Pittsburgh
Arizona State vs. Purdue at Troy, NY
Buffalo vs. Long Island at Troy, NY
Life Pacific at California Baptist, 3:00 PM
Sunday
Binghamton, Franklin & Marshall, Harvard at Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton,
Cleveland State at Ohio Intercollegiate Open, Cleveland
Arizona State, Bloomsburg, Brown, Davidson, George Mason, Hofstra, Indiana, Lehigh, Lock Haven, Long Island, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, The Citadel, Utah Valley at Journeymen Collegiate Classic, Troy, NY,
Army West Point vs. Illinois at Chattanooga
Iowa State, Northern Iowa at Harold Nichols Cyclone Open, hosted by Iowa State
Northern Colorado at Northern Colorado Open, hosted by Northern Colorado
Army West Point at Chattanooga
Northwestern at Virginia Tech
Illinois at Chattanooga
Navy at Penn State, 2 p.m.
*Campbell at Ohio
Stanford at Ohio State
Women's volleyball
MAC Tournament semifinal
Stevenson 3, Lycoming 1
Notes: Despite a gritty effort and a first-set win, Lycoming fell to top-seeded Stevenson, 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-21), in the MAC Commonwealth Championship semifinals Wednesday at Owings Mill Gymnasium.
Junior Elle Jednorski posted 15 kills and two blocks to lead the Warriors (18-13), as she became the first Warrior since 2014 to post more than 300 kills, finishing with 305. Senior Alysa McDevitt added eight kills and hit .538, to go with two blocks.
Senior Emily Morris posted five kills, 30 assists, 10 digs and two blocks, as she had a double-double in both of Lycoming’s postseason matches. Senior Lilly Singleton posted 16 digs and two aces. Freshman Elizabeth Kelson added seven kills and two blocks.
The Warriors took the first set, jumping out to a 13-7 lead with a 6-1 run before the Mustangs (28-2) clawed back to take a 21-20 lead. However, junior Emily Konopka smacked down two kills to give Lycoming a 24-23 lead and McDevitt dropped an overall to the floor to clinch the set.
Stevenson hit better than .340 in each of the next three sets to comeback for the win and advance to the conference championship for the eighth straight year.
Katie Leftridge finished with 17 kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks and Simone Gest posted 15 kills for the Mustangs. Caroline Dangel and Julie Nightwine each had 22 assists, Kayla Vaeth 14 digs and Haley Hoover posted five blocks.
McDevitt finished her career with 758 career kills, 14th in program history, while her 240 career blocks were 12th. Morris finished sixth in school history with 2,344 assists and 13th with 131 aces and Singleton finished 14th with 126 aces and 21st with 601 kills.
Lycoming finished 18-13 overall for 19th year head coach Tim McMahon, as the team reached the conference tournament for the first time since 2016 and won a tournament match for the first time since 2014.
