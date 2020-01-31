UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State women’s basketball team trimmed a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit down to single digits, but wasn’t able to complete the comeback in a 77-66 loss to No. 18/19 Iowa Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Junior Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State with 19 points, while freshman Makenna Marisa followed with 10.
“I want to start out by staying I’m extremely proud of our underclassmen tonight for the fight they had in that fourth quarter,” said Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger. “This young woman right here (Shay Hagans) with nine rebounds and led our team in deflections. I just thought they poured their heart out in the fourth quarter, which is the team we need to be moving forward.”
Iowa raced out to a 9-0 lead three minutes into the game to force an early Penn State timeout. The Lady Lions answered with an 11-2 run over the next 4:21 thanks to eight points from McDaniel as Penn State rallied to knot the score at 11-11 with 2:30 left on the first-quarter clock. The Hawkeyes scored four of the final six points of the term to take a 15-13 edge through one.
Freshman Anna Camden drilled a three-pointer to open the second quarter and junior Alisia Smith followed with a layup as Penn State took its first lead of the game at 18-15 a minute into the term. Iowa answered with the next seven points before McDaniel rattled off five-straight to give PSU a 23-22 edge with 5:36 to play in the first half. Iowa spent the final 5:09 of the half on a 19-2 run, however, to take a 41-25 advantage at the break.
Iowa opened the second half with five-straight points before Penn State rattled off an 11-4 burst that pulled the Lady Lions within 50-36 three minutes into the third quarter. Penn State wouldn’t get any closer for the remainder of the term though, as the Hawkeyes controlled a 66-46 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
“I want to say I’ve had so much respect for Iowa, not only this year but in years past. They share the basketball, they do things the right way, they develop their kids, and Lisa [Bluder] has done a great job with their program and we have to get there,” said Kieger.
An Iowa three-pointer opened the fourth quarter to put the Hawkeyes up 69-46. Penn State fought back with a 12-0 streak thanks to baskets from four different Lady Lions, including four points from both Hagans and Camden. Iowa went 0-for-7 from the field during the stretch as Penn State was back within 69-58 with 3:31 to play.
Iowa scored the next five points before Siyeh Frazier and Marisa drilled back-to-back treys and McDaniel added a free throw to narrow the gap to single digits at 73-65 with 32 seconds left on the clock. Penn State wasn’t able to get any closer, however, as the Hawkeyes went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the 77-66 win.
“We have to get to that level of intensity,” said Kieger. “We have to get to that level of sharing the basketball and we’re taking strides and we’re getting better every day, but that fight that we had in the fourth quarter needs to be the team that we are moving forward.”
No. 18/19 Iowa 77, Penn State 66
at the Bryce Jordan Center
Iowa 15 26 25 11 — 77 Penn State 13 12 21 20 — 66
Iowa (18-3)
Kathleen Doyle 7-13 8-9 23; McKenna Warnock 6-10 2-4 16; Alexis Sevillian 4-9 4-6 15; Makenzie Meyer 4-12 5-6 14; Amanda Ollinger 3-7 1-2 7; Tomi Taiwo 1-3 0-0 2; Kate Martin 0-2 0-0 0; Gabbie Marshall 0-2 0-0 0; Logan Cook 0-2 0-0 0; Megan Meyer 0-0 0-0 0; Monika Czinano 0-0 0-0 0; Paula Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25-60 20-27 77.
Penn State (7-14)
Kamaria McDaniel 7-19 4-6 19; Makenna Marisa 3-10 3-3 10; Siyeh Frazier 3-3 2-2 9; Shay Hagans 3-9 1-3 7; Lauren Ebo 0-3 0-2 0; Anna Camden 3-8 0-0 7; Alisia Smith 2-5 2-2 6; Bexley Wallace 3-4 0-0 6; Mya Bembry 1-3 0-0 2; Jayla James 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25-64 12-18 66.
3-point goals: Iowa 7-23 (Sevillian 3-8, Warnock 2-3, Doyle 1-3, Meyer 1-6, Taiwo 0-1, Marshall 0-2); Penn State 4-13 (Frazier 1-1, Marisa 1-2, McDaniel 1-3, Camden 1-5, Hagans 0-2). Fouled out: Frazier, Hagans. Rebounds: Iowa 34 (Ollinger 9); Penn State 44 (Hagans 9). Assists: Iowa 18 (Doyle 8); Penn State 8 (Marisa 3). Total fouls: Iowa 17; Penn State 24. Technicals: None. A: 1,657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.