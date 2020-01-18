BLOOMSBURG —Twelve points from freshman Emily Baney helped lift Meadowbrook Christian to a 29-16 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over Columbia County Christian on Friday.
Masy Devlin added eight points for Meadowbrook (6-5, 5-1 ACAA), which next plays at Saint John Neumann at 6 p.m. Monday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 29, Columbia Co. Chr. 16
at Columbia County Christian School
Meadowbrook Chr. 10 5 10 4—29 Columbia County Chr. 0 4 5 7—16
Meadowbrook (6-5) 29
Masy Devlin 4 0-0 8; Jackie Stokes 2 0-0 4; Shelby Hartman 1 1-2 3; Emily Baney 5 2-2 12; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Madison McNeal 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 3-4 29.
3-point goals:
None.
Columbia County Christian 16
Isy Kessler 0 0-0 0; Hannah Axtman 0 0-0 0; Kara Bondman 4 0-0 10; Hazlee Bialecki 0 0-0 0; Ava Dilena 1 0-0 2; Abbey Yocum 1 0-0 2; Gracie Clippiner 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
7 0-0 16.
3-point goals:
Bondman 2.
Junior high score: Meadowbrook, 21-10. High scorers:
MC, Alayna Smith, 10; CCC, Ashleigh Bondman.
Central Mountain 42
Milton 32
MILL HALL — Although the game was tied at 19 at the half, the Wildcats outscored the Black Panthers 24-13 in the second half to take the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I win.
Kiersten Stork scored 10 points, plus Crystal Hamilton and Tori Brink both added six points for Milton (3-9, 1-3), which next plays at Troy on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain 42, Milton 32
at Central Mountain
Milton 9 10 8 5 — 32 Central Mtn. 8 11 12 12 — 43
Milton (3-9) 32
Kiersten Stork 4 2-2 10, Crystal Hamilton 1 4-6 6, Tori Brink 3 0-0 6, Taylor Snyder 2 0-0 4, Leah Walter 1 0-0 3, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 1-2 3.
Totals:
12 7-9 32.
3-point goals:
Walter.
Central Mountain (5-6) 43
Avery Baker 6 5-6 19, Quinlynn McCann 4 6-7 15, Mia Kopysciansky 1 2-2 5, Kiahna Jones 1 0-0 2, Faith Carter 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 13-15 42.
3-point goals:
Baker 2, McCann 1, Kopysciansky 1.
Boys basketballDanville 78
Lewisburg 61
DANVILLE — The Green Dragons had no answer for the Ironmen’s K.J. Riley, who went off for 30 points to result in the HAC cross-over victory over Lewisburg.
Ben Liscum led Lewisburg (9-5, 3-4 HAC-II) with 15 points while Peter Lantz and C.J. Mabry chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.
Lewisburg, which was outscored 28-14 in the first quarter and 20-7 in the third, next hosts Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Danville 78, Lewisburg 61
at Danville
Lewisburg 14 17 7 23 — 61 Danville 28 18 20 12 — 78
Lewisburg (9-4) 61
Dante Sims 3 1-4 7; Cam Michaels 1 0-1 2; Brett Herman 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 0 1-2 1; Ben Liscum 5 2-2 15; Nick Shedleski 2 1-3 5; Forrest Zelechoski 0 1-2 1; Peter Lantz 4 0-0 13; C.J. Mabry 6 0-0 12.
Totals:
23 6-16 61.
3-point goals:
Liscum 3, Lantz 3, Herman.
Danville (9-5) 78
Colton Sidler 6 0-0 14; Jack Smith 2 4-4 8; KJ Riley 11 3-4 30; Jagger Dressler 2 0-0 4; Dante Harward 3 4-4 12; Mitch Vandenhueval 0 0-0 0; Aiden Wiktor 0 0-0 0; Charlie Betz 0 0-0 0; Brady Hill 0 1-2 1; Connor Kozick 0 0-0 0; Carson Persing 2 0-0 5; Dawson Follmer 0 0-0 0; Zach Gordon 0 0-0 0; Mason Raup 1 1-2 4.
Totals:
27 13-16 78.
3-point goals:
Riley 5, Sidler 2, Harward 2, Persing, Raup.
PostponementsThe following events scheduled for Saturday were postponed by forecasted inclement weather.
Boys basketball
Danville at Mifflinburg, postponed to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 10
Shikellamy at Warrior Run, postponed to TBA
Wrestling
Warrior Run at Montgomery, postponed to TBA
