LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg boys varsity basketball team was back to full strength against Montoursville on Tuesday night, but the Warriors were lights-out from long distance and used the three-ball to down the Green Dragons in the HAC-II contest, 54-45.
Montoursville hit 10 3-pointers — five of which came from Peyton Mussina — and the Warriors used a slowdown offense in the fourth quarter to squeeze out a road victory against a Lewisburg team which was searching for redemption after a humbling, 81-47 home loss to Loyalsock last Friday.
The Green Dragons returned point guard Ben Liscum and starting forward Peter Lantz was at full strength after battling through illness and an elbow to the bridge of the nose last week against the Lancers. Liscum was back on the floor after missing last Friday’s game due to his competition in a soccer tournament in Florida.
Though the Green Dragons got an initial spark from Liscum’s aggressive style of play in the first half, it was ultimately not enough as head coach Matt Salsman’s squad fell for the second straight game.
“They shot the lights out tonight and we knew they were very capable of doing that and I think that defensively in the third quarter, we missed a few switch calls on screens and that led to three-point shots at the top of the key,” said Salsman. “They were able to make those shots.”
The Green Dragons held a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks in part to their ability to convert in transition. Liscum’s presence was evident as Lewisburg was able to move the ball up the court quickly and score a couple of easy buckets in transition.
Montoursville slowed the game down in the second quarter and with the game tied, 23-23, Warriors guard Hunter Shearer knocked down a three in the corner to give the visitors a three-point lead at the break, 23-26.
“(Montoursville) likes to play kind of slow. They were able to work their offense until they got a good shot,” Salsman said. “They’re good at making that good shots and defensively, they got back and sat in their zone and forced us to take some time with some of our possessions. It was never really able to get up to a speed that we like to play at and we had to play at their tempo, which had a huge result on the game.”
The third quarter was Lewisburg’s undoing as the home team committed six turnovers in the frame and were limited to just 10 points. Meanwhile, Shearer again knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, this time after the Warriors gained possession following a Green Dragons’ turnover with just 9.8 seconds remaining. Montoursville ran a set play off the inbound which freed Shearer at the top of the key for a big triple which pushed the Warriors’ advantage to eight points, which at the time was their largest of the contest.
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors were content to bleed the clock which caused Lewisburg to take chances and try to create offense up the floor. When the Green Dragons missed a shot, Montoursville made them pay with long possessions which often ended with a back-breaking 3-pointer.
“With the style that they play, it kind of lulls you to sleep a little bit and you fall into their trap,” Salsman said. “The game just goes, goes, goes and the clock runs, there aren’t a lot of fouls or stoppages of play and before you know it, you’re down seven, eight points with two minutes to play and you’re scrambling.”
Lewisburg forward C.J. Mabry had a career night for the Green Dragons as he led all scorers with 20 points and also hauled down a game-high eight rebounds. Liscum added seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal and senior guard/forward Nick Shedleski added nine points and four rebounds. Lantz contributed five points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Mussina led the Warriors with 15 points while Shearer chipped in 11 (three 3-pointers) and Josh Bruger also added 11 (two 3-pointers) in the victory which pushed Montoursville’s record to a perfect 3-0 on the young season.
The Green Dragons will be on the road at Midd-West on Friday night. The HAC-II contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and it’s a game Salsman knows his team has to have at this juncture of the season.
“We have a couple of practices and we have Midd-West Friday night,” Salsman said. “We have to look to go there and play as well as we can play and try to get a victory.”
Montoursville 54, Lewisburg 45
at Lewisburg
Montoursville 11 15 15 13–54Lewisburg 12 11 10 12–45Montoursville (3-0, 2-0 HAC-II) 54
Brandon Good 1 0-0 2, Dillon Young 2 1-2 5, Josh Burger 4 1-2 11, Peyton Mussina 5 0-0 15, Jake Simms 2 4-6 8, Hunter Shearer 4 0-0 11, Joel Verrico 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 6-10 54.
Lewisburg (2-3, 0-2 HAC-II) 45
Joey Martin 2 0-0 4, Ben Liscum 3 0-2 7, Nick Shedleski 2 4-4 9, Peter Lantz 1 2-2 5, CJ Mabry 9 2-4 20, Dante Sims 0 0-0, Kaeden Wuederman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-12 45.
3-point goals: Montoursville 10 (Mussina 5, Shearer 3, Burger 2); Lewisburg 3 (Liscum 1, Shedlesk 1, Lantz 1). Rebounds: Lewisburg, 25-18 (Mabry, Liscum 8). Assists: Montoursville, 9-7. Turnovers:
Lewisburg 12, Montoursville 6.
JV score: Lewisburg, 48-33. High scorer: Ben Blough (LEW), 10.
