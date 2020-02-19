WILLIAMSPORT — The No. 7 Meadowbrook Christian boys varsity basketball team knew that they had a tough task against No. 2 St. John Neumann in their District 4 Class A quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night, but the Lions came out with a purpose against the Golden Knights.
Meadowbrook guard Ashton Canelo dropped in a pretty fadeaway jumper for the game’s first basket and the sophomore netted 11 points in the opening frame to propel the Lions to a 19-12 lead after eight minutes of play.
“The first quarter was good, actually the first half was a really, really good half,” Meadowbrook Christian head coach Bill Lynd. “I was proud of their effort and I think this experience was good for our kids.”
Though the Lions were able to contain freshman phenom Davion Hill in the first quarter, limiting him to just four points, the 6-0, 180-pound speedster began to take over in the second quarter.
Hill, who rushed for 1,050 yards and 15 touchdowns for Loyalsock this past football season, displayed the quickness and evasive maneuvers which made him so hard to tackle on the football field and went off for 18 points in the second quarter.
Hill’s minutes were limited in the first quarter due to two quick fouls, but it was evident the moment he stepped back on the court in the second quarter that he was determined to put the Golden Knights on his shoulders.
“His first two fouls were a little silly and that made him mad,” St. John Neumann head coach Joe Clark said of Hill. “I trust him to be able to play with two fouls and when he puts his mind to it he can take us and put us on his shoulders. He’s just a competitor. He’s a warrior and he refuses to lose.”
Hill continued his torrid scoring pace in the third quarter as he poured in 12 more points to help stretch the Golden Knights’ advantage to a 15-point cushion, 51-36.
Canelo, who had 19 points in the first half, was limited to just six in the second half and the Lions as a team only scored 14 points over the final 16 minutes, something Lynd attributed to fatigue.
“We have a young team and we don’t have a very deep bench and I think you saw us get kind of run down there in the second half,” Lynd said.
The Golden Knights doubled the Lions up in the fourth quarter, 18-9, and ran away with what turned out to be a comfortable 24-point victory despite trailing at the end of the first quarter and holding only a three-point lead at halftime.
Canelo finished with a team-high 25 points and also grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds to go along with five steals and an assist.
Lions guard Jacob Reed hit a couple of 3-pointers in the fist quarter and finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and was the only other Meadowbrook player who scored in double figures.
Hill finished with a game-high 42 points to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds. The talented freshman also added six rebounds and six assists. The Golden Knights will now face No. 3 Sullivan County in the Class A semifinals at a time and location to be announced.
Despite the District 4 playoff loss, Meadowbrook’s season is not yet over as the Lions will compete in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament at DuBois Christian School later this week.
Lynd noted that he has seen some impressive improvement from his team over the course of the season and has been pleased with the accomplishments and the experience the Lions have gained throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
“I’m very pleased with it,” Lynd said of his team’s performance this season. “There were a couple of losses early on that I thought we should have had, but we still have a couple of games to go at our tournament out in DuBois and we’re all looking forward to that.”
St. John Neumann 69, Meadowbrook Christian 45
District 4 Class A quarterfinals at St. John Neumann
St. John Neumann 12 22 17 18 — 69Meadowbrook Chr. 19 12 5 9 — 45St. John Neumann (19-4) 69
Davion Hill 18 4-6 42; Forman Stewart 3 0-0 8; Keon Burkholder 1 0 0 2; Naaman Amos 1 0 0 2; Malaki Parlante 5 0 0 10; Josiah Reid 1 0 0 3; Essex Taylor 1 0 0 2; Jerval Weeks-Shuler 0 0 0 0; Kane Wright 0 0-1 0; Ricky Jauchell 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
30 4-9 69.
3-point goals:
Hill 2, Stewart 2, Reid.
Meadowbrook Chr. (11-12) 45
Dillon Stokes 1 1-2 3; Ashton Canelo 12 0-1 25; Jacob Reed 4 0-2 10; CJ Carrier 2 0 0 4; Evan Young 1 1-2 3.
Totals:
20 2-6 45
3-point goals: Reed 2, Canelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.