College sports
Women's soccer
Lycoming 2, Lebanon Valley 1 (2 OT)
at Lebanon Valley College
Notes: It was a bit of déjà vu in a good way for Lycoming, as sophomore Bailey Gilmore chipped in the golden goal in the second overtime for the second year in a row to lift the Warriors over Lebanon Valley in MAC Commonwealth action at Herbert Field on Tuesday.
Since Gilmore scored that first goal 370 days ago to give Lycoming a 3-2 double overtime win over Lebanon Valley at UPMC Field, the Warriors have gone 10-9-1, marking a significant turnaround after going 7-27-1 from the start of head coach Kenny Fern’s first year at the helm in 2017. The win helped Lycoming improve to 9-8-1 overall and 2-5 in the MAC Commonwealth, clinching the team’s first .500 season since 2015.
Lycoming started the winning sequence when sophomore Jayden Leighow forced a turnover near midfield. A pair of touch passes later, Leighow took off down the right sideline, crossing a pass to the top of the box, where Gilmore kneed it on a hop past the diving keeper. The Warriors fought back from a one-goal second-half deficit for the second straight game to earn the win, evening the score in the 60th minute, when Lycoming cleared the ball through the middle of the field. Freshman Bella Green then dropped a pass to the left side for junior Elle Sarracco, who dribbled into the box and lofted a floating shot into the upper right corner of the net for her team-leading fifth goal of the year.
Lebanon Valley (5-10, 2-5 MAC Commonwealth) was the first to get on the scoreboard, as Jessica Lingenfelter scored with a header off a corner kick in the 48th minute. Sophomore Jess Riordan stopped seven shots to earn the win, as Lebanon Valley took 20 shots in the game. Lycoming fired 16 shots at her counterpart, with Serena Donmoyer making four saves.
Women's volleyball
Lycoming 3, Lebanon Valley 2
at Lebanon Valley College
Notes: With a veteran-laden squad that features nine juniors and seniors, Lycoming used that experience again and again on Tuesday night, outlasting Lebanon Valley, 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 13-25, 15-10) in a battle between two teams bound for next week’s MAC Commonwealth Championship at Sorrentino Gymnasium. Junior Elle Jednorski continued her torrid play, posting 19 kills and hitting .33 to go with one block, leading a group of three Warriors (16-12, 5-3 MAC Commonwealth) with 10 kills in the match. Junior Kiannah Titus posted 12 kills and 12 digs and freshman Elizabeth Kelson added 10 kills and five blocks.
Senior Alysa McDevitt added seven kills, three aces and four blocks and senior Emily Morris posted 47 assists, nine digs and seven kills from the setting position. Senior Lilly Singleton posted four aces and 17 digs as the libero. Both senior defensive specialists Lindsay Beck and Darci Warriner each had six digs.
