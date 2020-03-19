LEWISBURG — With the return of 13 players who were either starters or who saw substantial playing time a year ago, Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team is excited to get the 2020 season underway.
Adding to the excitement this year is the fact the Green Dragons claimed the 2019 District 4 Class 2A title in a nail-biter over Selinsgrove, 10-1. Lewisburg then advanced into the PIAA Tournament and fell to District 2 champ Crestwood, 20-5, in the first round
“Early in the season we are really excited about our numbers. We have 30 players participating this year, and the numbers have allowed us to do more individual and group work to develop skills and strategies,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, who’s set to enter his second season at the helm. “We have been able to do more full field scrimmages and situations. We are excited to play a full jayvee schedule and not have to play modified jayvee games.”
Naturally, a goal to repeat as District 4 champs is on the docket for the Green Dragons this season.
“Our team goals for the year are to win the league and District 4 championships. We (also) strive to make the state tournament and advance as far as we can,” said Vaji.
Senior Will Gower was one of the team’s leading scorers a year ago, and he returns along with fellow attacks Eric Starr, a senior, and sophomore Matt Spaulding.
Keying the midfield are senior Ethan Spaulding, another one of the team’s top returning scorers, as well as senior Wyeth Martin and sophomore Joey Martin, the latter a long-stick midfielder.
Defensively, senior Broghan Persun will anchor Lewisburg’s defensive unit.
“We return many players with varsity experience, although we will have to develop a goalie to replace Connor McCollum. Jimmy Bailey has worked extremely hard in the off season and preseason to develop his goalie skills and become our starting goalie,” said Vaji.
“We also need to find a couple of young defensemen to pick up the loss of a couple of seniors (Anthony Hibbert and Lucas Cease). We are going to lean hard on the experience we have at attack and midfield to help our team get off to a strong start and allow our defense to develop and grow.”
Gower, along with Ethan Spaulding, Eric Starr and Persun will be the team’s captains this year, and their experience will be relied upon to not only lead the team, but to help keep the team focused.
“We are looking at our experienced captains to lead our team. Coming off last year’s success and our offensive experience we must not be over confident,” said Vaji. “We need to come to each practice and game with a total focus to get better and handle the tough challenges from our opponents.”
And among the underclassmen Vaji is excited about are sophomore Owen Ordonez (D), plus freshmen Hagan Persun (D), Matt Reish (M/DM/A) and Jack Kilbride (D).
“Along with the returning starters and key reserves, we have been pleasantly surprised from first-year players Ordonez, Persun, Reish and Kilbride,” said Vaji. “Early in the season the team’s attitude has been outstanding. The boys have come to practice every day with an attitude to get better and to help each other improve.
“We will be relying not on one or two individuals to lead our team this year, but we will be counting on our seven returning starters to continue to develop and lead our team,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Of course, the four captains will be expected to set the tone for the others to follow. It is nice to have seven returning starters so we had a pretty good idea of what we wanted to do this year as a team.”
Lewisburg’s main strength this year is the return of all three of its attacks, as well as the return of two out of three midfielders.
The Green Dragons will need all hands on deck in what could be a challenging season ahead.
“The league should be very challenging again with Selinsgrove, Danville and Bellefonte having very talented teams, with Mifflinburg and Mifflin County having some talented individuals on their teams,” said Vaji. “I see Lewisburg as a team that should be vying for the league title and district championship.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
John Vaji, 2nd season.
Assistant coaches:
Chris Bailey and Eric Martin.
Last year’s records:
14-3 (10-0 CSLL); District 4 champions and PIA qualifiers.
Key losses:
Goalkeeper Connor McCollum, midfielder Brett Newcomb, defensemen Anthony Hibbert and Lucas Cease.
Returning starters:
Will Gower, sr., A; Eric Starr, sr., A; Ethan Spaulding, sr., MF; Wyeth Martin, sr., MF; Broghan Persun, sr., D; Matt Spaulding, so., A/MF; Joey Martin, so., long-stick MF.
Remaining roster: Dan Durfee, sr., D; Kaden Wuerdeman, jr., D; Collin Starr, so., A/MF/D; Gavin Keiser, so., LSM; Rowen Martin, so., A/MF; Evan Gilger, so., A; Mitchell VanBuskirk, so., A/MF; Jimmy Bailey, so., A/GK; Alex Koontz, so., GK/A; Owen Ordonez, so., D; Doral Pilling, so., A; Braden Davis, so., MF/DM; Derek Gessner, fr., MF/DM/A; Mason Fassero, fr., MF/A; Hagan Persun, fr., D; Hamzah Abou-Eid, fr., D; Gavin Schwartz, fr., A/MF; Matt Reish, fr., MF/DM/A; Evan Aikey, fr., D; Mitchell Malusis, fr., MF/DM; Jackson Martine, fr., A/MF; Jack Kilbride, fr., D.
