MILTON — Although the Milton Black Panthers may have underperformed during the 2019 season, the loss of the majority of their starting players from that squad will make this year’s team work even harder to gain respectability in 2020.
First-year coach Maggie Gola, however, is optimistic that her team can turn things around this season.
“We are a very young team, but I think with hard work we can be a real competitor for our league,” said Gola. “My goals for this season are to have the younger players gain experience and improve their skills, but my top focus this season is team communication and game experience.”
The lone returning starter from a year ago is senior centerfielder Caitlyn Guisewite, who batted .304 and had 17 hits (in 56 at-bats), plus five doubles, three triples, 13 RBI and nine runs scored last season.
Joining Guisewite in the lineup will be sophomores Miranda Hess (pitcher) and Kiersten Stork (OF).
“Hess is our varsity pitcher. She has stepped up as a 10th grader and shows great potential both defensively and offensively,” said Gola. “Returning players Stork and Guiswite, are key players, with both having varsity experience. They have been working hard and are ready to dominate in the outfield.”
Elsewhere in the lineup will be any number of underclassmen, including freshmen Brooklyn Wade (IF) and Addison Ayala (IF/OF).
“Wade and Ayala are both freshman who show a lot of hard work and dedication to improve their skills. I am excited to see what this season has in store for them,” said Milton’s coach, who admits that her lineup was mostly set up prior to the school being shut down.
“My lineup is almost finished. I am still waiting to see who is ready to play and who needs a little more work offensively,” said Gola. “My game plan is to have a solid defense to help out our young pitcher, but also have a smart offensive lineup to capitalize at the plate and on the bases.”
Milton won just three games a year ago, but a lack of team communication was a big part of that.
“We lost seven starting players last year, so we have big shoes to fill on the field,” said Gola. “Our biggest downfall last year was team communication. My hope and goal is to have a better record than last year while also having my younger players grow and gain playing experience.
Among the strengths Gola mentioned is that Milton has good defensive and offensive players who will play a key role in making the team a winner, while the team’s major weakness is its inexperience.
Improving communication amongst the players could go a long way in solving Milton’s lack of experience and success.
“Team communication has been something that we have been working on during practice and scrimmages. Our team has been working hard this preseason in preparation for the games ahead, they have been putting in the work so let’s hope it pays off,” said Gola, who is also expecting a tough ride through the HAC-I. “I can see Jersey Shore or Selinsgrove on top this year. We will compete every inning and every game to continue to grow throughout this season. The team is excited and ready for the season to begin. They have been working hard and improving every practice. I was pleased to see the team communication grow and how some players have improved from last season.
“Losing two weeks of practice worries me on the progress we have made this preseason. I have equipped my players with drills and conditioning that can be done at home, but the most important thing is keeping everyone safe, healthy and ready for the season,” added Milton’s coach. “The virus has been a huge disappointment! Being in my first year as the head coach, I was very much looking forward to this season and gaining the experience to help improve Milton’s softball program. I’m hoping this minor setback will not have a huge effect on our season.”
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Maggie Gola, 1st season (2nd overall as coach).
Assistant coaches:
Madison East, Chelcea Buck and Brock Roberts.
Last year’s records:
3-15 (2-8 HAC-I).
Key losses:
Jillian East, Rachelle Campbell and Olivia Eisenhauer.
Returning starter:
Caitlyn Guisewite, sr., CF.
Remaining roster: Tatum Brittingham, sr., IF; Karina Savion, sr., OF; Kaylee Beardsley, jr., IF; Alyssa Edison, jr., C; Madilynn Geiswite, jr., C; Larissa Shearer, jr., IF; Jordyn Aunkst, so., OF; Miranda Hess, so., P/IF; Kiersten Stork, so., OF; Gabriela Torres, so., IF/OF; Addison Ayala, fr., IF/OF; Kendall Fedder, fr., IF/P; Rachel Gensel, fr., IF; Marlayna Long, fr., OF; Madelyn Nicholas, fr., IF/OF; Hanna Schreffler, fr., OF; Brooklyn Wade, fr., IF; Kylie Wagner, fr., IF; Gabrielle Whitenight, fr., OF.
