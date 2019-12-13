LEWISBURG — Wrestling coaches rarely smile after losses, yet there was Lewisburg’s first-year coach Justin Michaels with a grin plastered across his face after his Green Dragons had absorbed a 42-30 loss to Heartland-II opponent Midd-West in their home opener.
Make no mistake that Michaels, a product of Shikellamy’s program, doesn’t like too lose. But there were so many positives from his young team’s strong showing against the more veteran Mustangs Thursday night, he had plenty of reasons to smile.
First of all, Michaels sent five freshman and a pair of first-year sophomores onto the mat Thursday night. And then there were strong efforts from veterans Kaiden Wagner, Gavin Sheriff, and Broghan Persun. Throw in the fact that the Green Dragons were aggressive and pushed the pace in most of the bouts, Michaels had plenty to be happy abut.
“Midd-West is a good team,” Michaels said. “They bring 10 starters back from last season. They have seven guys who made it to the district tournament.They’ve got a real nice team. On the other hand, we’re young and we are still learning. Early on, we aren’t going to measure success by wins and losses. It’s about improving, day-to-day and week-to-week. We got a great effort tonight and the heart was there. You can’t teach heart.”
That heart showed when Lewisburg didn’t fold after falling behind 33-10 when the Mustangs’ Austin Aucker collected a forfeit at 132 in the eighth bout of the night.
That’s when the Green Dragons began to find some success. Senior Gavin Sheriff started a run of four wins in five bouts when he won a 19-4 technical fall at 138 with five take downs and two sets of back points. When Victor Vasquez grabbed a forfeit at 145 the Green Dragons had trimmed the Midd-West lead to 33-21.
Even though veteran Logan Bartlett dropped a 7-0 decision to Avery Bassett at 152, he never allowed the state qualifier to turn him. That effort gave the Green Dragons a chance to win if they could keep the momentum going down the stretch.
They nearly did.
Freshman Derek Shedleski pinned Austin Dorman in the second period at 160 and senior Broghan Persun nearly stuck Josh Rodriquez in the first period at 170 before holding on for a 7-4 decision over the senior who was one win away from a trip to the state tournament a year ago.
That meant that with a fall in the final bout at 182, freshman Hagen Persun could tie the match and send it to criteria. He used a strong first period to grab a 6-5 lead which he carried into the third period. Persun escaped to start the period but was taken down to his back and pinned to end the Lewisburg hopes.
Michaels said an aggressive, push-the-pace style is what fans can expect from his team.
“We will definitely push the pace,” Michaels said. “We are young and we are inexperienced but we’ll use our conditioning to try to beat our opponents. We’ll be an in-your-face kind of team. It may not always be pretty but we will keep coming at you. Our philosophy is bring it for six minutes.”
NOTES: Midd-West won the take down battle with a 17-12 margin...Lewisburg didn’t win a bout on the mat until Kaiden Wagner won a 12-0 major decision over Ethan Zevan at 120, the sixth bout of the dual...The Green Dragons take on state power Southern Columbia on the road Saturday night...The Mustangs are idle until Jan. 2 when they travel to Montoursville.
Midd-West 42, Lewisburg 30
at Lewisburg
195:
Troy Lauver, MW, pinned Brady Cromley, :32
220:
Riley Bremigan, L, won by forfeit
285:
Carter Sauer, MW, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, :14
106:
Kyle Ferster, MW, dec. Jace Gessner, 12-6
113:
Conner Heckman, MW, pinned Tommy Lyons, 3:34
120:
Kaiden Wagner, L, major dec. Ethan Zevan, 12-0
126:
Aiden Steininger, MW, pinned Derek Gessner, 2:45
132:
Austin Aucker, MW, won by forfeit
138:
Gavin Sheriff, L, tech fall Josiah Courtney, 19-4 (4:40)
145:
Victor Vasquez, L, won by forfeit
152:
Avery Bassett, MW, dec. Logan Bartlett, 7-0
160:
Derek Shedleski, L, pinned Austin Dorman, 3:30
170:
Brogan Persun, L, dec. Josh Rodriquez, 7-4
182: Ben Umstead, MW, pinned Hagen Persun, 5:22
