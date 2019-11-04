DANVILLE — The Lewisburg girls soccer team did not have the start it wanted in Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A final and because of that, the Green Dragons did not achieve the desired result as they fell to the Blue Jays, 4-1.
Though Terry Gerlinski’s team qualified for the PIAA 2A tournament, Lewisburg’s head coach was certainly disappointed with the outcome.
“I don’t know if they were nervous, they didn’t seem it, but we just didn’t have it today,” Gerlinski said. “Hopefully this will be a learning experience for us and we’ll say that we don’t want to feel like this anymore. We know we can’t come out in the first half (at states) the same way we came out in the first half (Saturday).”
Central Columbia got on the board first as Lauren Bull converted a nice feed from Ellie Rowe at 27:23 for the game’s first goal. Though the Blue Jays only held a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, Central Columbia dominated pace of play and time of possession in the first 40 minutes.
“That one really (hurt),” Gerlinski said. “We’ve got to get ready for the next round. We didn’t play our game. I don’t know what happened. Give Central (Columbia) credit, in the first half, they really put us under the bus and really took it to (us).”
Rowe and Bull hooked up again at 63:22 to give the Blue Jays command of the contest, but the Green Dragons provided their strongest response of the afternoon when Mikayla Long converted a beautiful cross-field feed from Amelia Kiepkie to pull Lewisburg back to within a goal at 2-1.
Less than five minutes later, Central Columbia put the game away when Alyxandra Flick scored her first of two goals on the afternoon, again on an assist by Rowe. Flick added the contest’s final marker at 72:21 on an assist by Grace Klingerman.
“They can do it, it’s what they did last year,” Gerlinski said of his team which advanced to the state semifinals following a loss in the district title game. “I know that they really wanted it, but we didn’t have it today.”
The Green Dragons will face Elco in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Cedar Crest High School.
No. 1 Central Columbia 4, No. 3 Lewisburg 1
District 4 Class 2A championship
at Danville Area High School
First half
CC—Lauren Bull, Ellie Rowe assist, 27:23
Second half
CC—Rowe, Bull assist, 63:22 Lew—Mikayla Long, Amelia Kiepke assist, 63:36 CC—Alyxandra Flick, Rowe assist, 68:35 CC—Flick, Grace Klingerman assist, 72:21
Shots: CC, 9-5. Corners: CC, 6-2. Saves: Lew, Lauren Gross, 5; Central Columbia, Morgan James, 4.
