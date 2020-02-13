UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2 nationally on InterMat’s Tournament Power Index, will host No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday in the 2020 BJC Dual. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes square off at 7:30 p.m. in the BTN national telecast.
Penn State (10-2, 7-1 Big Ten) is coming off two road wins last weekend, downing No. 4 Wisconsin 29-10 in Madison before taking care of No. 6 Minnesota 31-10 on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Nittany Lions won 14 of 20 bouts in the two dual road weekend.
Penn State freshman Brandon Meredith is 12-11 at 125 while sophomore Roman Bravo-Young is 15-1 at 133 and ranked No. 2 nationally. Junior Nick Lee is 16-0 at 141 and ranked No. 2 nationally. Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren is 14-5 at 149 and ranked No. 17 by InterMat. Junior Bo Pipher sports a 9-11 record at 157 and classmate Luke Gardner, a 149-pounder, is 6-2 overall having wrestled at both 149 and 157.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph sports an 11-0 mark at 165 and is ranked No. 1 in the country while senior Mark Hall is ranked No. 2 at 174 with an 18-1 overall record. True freshman Aaron Brooks, one of two true freshmen in the Penn State line-up, is 10-1 overall and ranked No. 6 at 184. Senior Shakur Rasheed is 4-3 on the year and ranked No. 17 at 197. True freshman Seth Nevills is 12-2 overall and ranked No. 15 at 285.
Ohio State enters the dual with a 10-3 overall record, 6-2 in conference action. The Buckeyes are led by senior Luke Pletcher, who is 23-0 on the year and ranked No. 1 at 141; and senior Kollin Moore, who is 23-0 at 197 and ranked No. 1 as well. Freshman Sammy Sasso is 21-2 at 149 and ranked No. 1 as well. Sophomore Kaleb Romero is 15-4 at 174 and ranked No. 7, freshman Rocky Jordan is 25-6 and ranked No. 12 at 184, and sophomore Ethan Smith is 15-10 and ranked No. 16 at 165.
Penn State leads the all-time series with the Buckeyes 21-12, including a string of four straight. Penn State won 28-9 last year in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2019. The Lions won the last meeting in State College, a 19-18 victory on Feb. 3, 2018, in Rec Hall.
All rankings listed are InterMat, the long-standing official wrestling ranking service of the Big Ten Conference. InterMat’s rankings are available for free with no pay wall at www.intermatwrestle.com.
Penn State closes out its dual meet schedule next Sunday, hosting American University in Rec Hall at 2 p.m. The dual will serve as Senior Day for Penn State.
