Bucknell football preview: Cecchini era begins

LEWISBURG – First-year Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini knows he has his work cut out for him in more ways than one heading into the fall, and the offensive guru used a football term to describe the challenges he and his staff have faced since being hired by the university in February.
“It’s been a crazy couple of months for us, being hired in mid-February has been a tremendous challenge for me and my coaching staff, just getting caught up on recruiting and getting through 15 spring practices,” Cecchini said. “Our players have done a tremendous job of jumping on board and making the transition for us as easy as it possibly could be. We’re still scrambling in some respects, but we’re excited to get things kicked off.”
Cecchini, one of the most prolific wide receivers in Patriot League history during his career at Lehigh, was hired by Bucknell to reverse the fortunes of a team which went 1-10 a year ago and has not had a winning season since 2014, when the Bison posted an 8-3 mark.
Known as one of the strongest offensive minds in the college ranks, Cecchini brings a strong track record of crafting explosive offenses to Lewisburg.
Prior to his arrival at Bucknell, Cecchini revamped a downtrodden Valparaiso program and took the team to new heights in 2017.
That season, Cecchini led Crusaders to a 6-5 record which marked the first time Valparaiso finished above .500 since 2003. Cecchini also guided the Crusaders to the second-most yards and points in a season in school history and also secured the most league wins in a season (5) since 1961.
Bucknell is hoping Cecchini’s previous successes will shake the Bison offense loose and improve upon the 13.3 points per game the team scored in 2018.
One of the players Cecchini will be counting on to be an offensive playmaker is senior tight end Marcus Ademilola who returns after missing the entire 2018 season due to injury.
Ademilola led Bucknell in catches in 2017 and finished fourth on the team in receiving yards and is beyond anxious to get back onto the field in a game situation.
“I’m extremely excited (to return), but first and foremost, I just want to help my team win,” Ademilola said. “I felt like I let my team down by getting hurt last year so I’m so motivated to get back with my teammates and happy to be back with the team.”
Another player Cecchini and his staff will lean heavily upon to play a key role on the field and in the locker room is fifth-year punter and team captain, Alex Pechin.
Pechin was named the 2018-19 Patriot League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year — only the third football player ever to receive the award — and has garnered a boatload of recognition this preseason.
Pechin is one of the best punters in the Football Championship Subdivision and has earned the respect of his teammates over the course of his stellar collegiate career.
That leadership was apparent to Cecchini the moment he arrived and it is a quality he hopes to transfer from players like Pechin and Ademilola to the rest of his team as he tries to build a winning culture at Bucknell.
“There is a core group of young men here — Alex and Marcus included — that we can build upon,” Cecchini said. “We’re not looking for any quick fixes. We want to recruit and develop these athletes and have them choose Bucknell for the right reasons. We have seen these players buy into our philosophy. Hopefully that bears fruit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.