Football
Bucknell stuffs Lehigh for 20-10 victory
LEWISBURG — Logan Bitikofer overcame two interceptions with two touchdown passes and Bucknell controlled Lehigh in a 20-10 win on Saturday.
The Bison (2-7, 2-2 Patriot League) never trailed.
Tyler Keiser’s 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter put the Bison up. Later in the quarter, Bitkofer threw a 24-yard TD pass to Stefone Moore-Greene for a 10-point lead. Austin Henning put the Mountain Hawks (4-5, 3-2) on the board with a 33-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in the half. Late in the third, Bitkofer threw a 19-yard scoring pass to John McGuire. Keiser added another field goal before Alec Beesmer threw a 2-yard TD pass to Devon Bibbens with 7:11 left for Lehigh’s lone touchdown.
Bitkofer threw for 190 yards while the Lehigh used three quarterbacks to try and generate offense. Tyler Monaco threw for 117 yards, Beesmer, 84, and Addison Shoup, 14.
The Bison stuffed Lehigh’s ground game and held the Mountain Hawks to -6 yards on 22 carries.
Warriors run past Dutchmen, 48-3
ANNVILLE - Rushing for 340 yards, Lycoming scored six touchdowns on the ground in a 48-3 rout of Lebanon Valley for its third straight win in Middle Atlantic Conference action on Saturday at Arnold Field.
Freshman Joey Guida led the way with 14 carries for 118 yards and a score, crossing 100 yards for the second time this year. Junior wide receiver Tyjah During rushed three times for 65 yards and a score, freshman Nick Breiner added four carries for 58 yards and a score, senior Keith Batkowski had 14 carries for 51 yards and a score and junior quarterback Elijah Shemory added eight carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns.
The Warriors (4-5, 3-4 MAC) went beyond 500 yards of total offense for the third straight game, finishing with 515, as Shemory completed 11-of-15 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once. Sophomore Tre' Leach was the favorite target, making three catches for 51 yards.
The defense, meanwhile, held Lebanon Valley (3-6, 3-4) were held to 202 yards of total offense, running for 71 and passing for just 131, as the defense picked off three passes in the contest and had a fumble recovery.
Lycoming got on the board with their first drive, as During had a 60-yard rush in motion to get the Warriors in the scoring column. In the second quarter, a huge six-yard tackle for loss by senior Duane Boone helped the Warriors get the ball at midfield after a punt. Guida rushed eight times for 28 yards and caught a pass for 20 on the ensuing drive, plowing in from the two-yard line on third down.
In the second half, Lebanon Valley got just 58 yards of total offense on 22 plays, while the Warriors continued to roll. Sophomore Sam Pittsman got the Warriors started with an interception at the LVC 29. Five plays later, Shemory busted in from a yard out. On the next drive, Guida started it with a 62 yard rush to get it inside the eight and Shemory again chipped it in from a yard out to make it 34-3.
After a 4-and-out LVC drive, the Warriors drove 68 yards on 13 plays, with Batkowski finishing the drive from a yard out with 8:37 left. After another 3-and-out, the Warriors went back to work, with Breiner rushing four times for all 58 yards, scoring from a yard out after a he had a 54-yard rush to get it to the one-yard line.
Senior Sam Pawlikowski led the Warriors with eight tackles, one for loss, and freshman Austin Rowley and senior Zach Kovach each had six tackles, with Kovach adding a tackle for loss and forced fumble. Pittsman, junior Gianni Bryant-Lopez and sophomore Joshua Shermeyer each had an interception.
The Warriors will wrap up the 2019 season by heading to Stevenson for a 12 p.m. start at Mustang Stadium on Saturday.
No. 19 River Hawks run past McDaniel
SELINSGROVE – Junior running back Da’Avian Ellington rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns while senior captain Cole Dixon racked up season-bests of 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in leading No. 19 Susquehanna to another dominant Centennial Conference win Saturday night on Senior Night. Susquehanna (8-1, 7-1 CC) tallied a 49-7 win over the visiting Green Terror of McDaniel College (3-6, 2-6 CC) for its sixth consecutive win as the River Hawks scored 49 unanswered points.
Saturday’s 42-point victory is the largest by SU against the Green Terror since Susquehanna’s 44-15 triumph in the ‘Grove in 2015. The River Hawks have now beaten McDaniel six years in a row and lead the series, 13-7.
The Centennial Conference standings are unchanged as No. 5 Muhlenberg (9-0, 8-0 CC) upended Gettysburg (1-8, 1-7 CC), 44-3, to continue its undefeated season and remain in first place. SU holds steady at second followed by Johns Hopkins (6-3, 5-3 CC) in third and Dickinson (5-4, 4-4 CC), Franklin & Marshall (5-4, 4-4 CC), and Moravian (4-5, 4-4 CC) all tied for fourth.
Bloomsburg goes toe-to-toe with Shepherd, but falls in final minutes
BLOOMSBURG - The Bloomsburg University football team attempted to play spoiler on Saturday afternoon as it gave the visiting Rams of Shepherd everything it could handle before eventually falling in the final minutes, 42-35, at Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium. With the loss, the Huskies will, unfortunately, see their consecutive winning season streak end at 20 as they dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division with one regular-season game remaining. The Rams, meanwhile, kept their NCAA postseason hopes alive as they improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in divisional play.
Men’s soccer
Warriors fall to eighth-ranked Falcons in championship
GRANTHAM- Despite outshooting eighth-ranked Messiah and posting 10 shots on goal, Lycoming fell, 2-1, in the MAC Commonwealth Championship on Saturday at Shoemaker Field.
The Warriors finished the 2019 season with a 13-7 overall record under head coach Nate Gibboney, as the team played in the conference final for the sixth time in the past seven years. The ninth-ranked team in the Mid-Atlantic Region, the Warriors do still have an outside chance at earning an at-large bid in the NCAA Division III Championship, as the field will be announced today.
The Falcons (16-2-2 overall) got on the board in the 48th minute when Trevor Goodling scored before Luke Groothoff added a score in the 81st minute.
Lycoming didn't give up, though, taking 12 shots in the second half,finally scoring with 40 seconds left when freshman Kellen Krebs scored off a give from junior Walter Avila.
Sophomore Zack Donoway stopped one shot for the Warriors, as Messiah took 12 in the game, and Nate Flanders stopped nine shots for the Falcons, as Lycoming took 16 shots.
The Warriors finished the season with 11 shutouts, tied for fourth in school history, and a 0.80 goals-against average, tied for fifth. Eleven different players had a goal during the season and 18 had a point (goal or assist).
Men’s basketball
Warriors fall to Bears in Dutch Burch finale
WILLIAMSPORT- Four players finished in double figures, as Lycoming outscored Ursinus in the second half, but couldn't overcome a 12-point deficit, falling 85-76, in the championship game of the Dutch Burch Tip-Off on Saturday at Lamade Gym.
Sophomore Matt Ilodigwe posted 19 points and two steals, junior Darius Dangerfield posted 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals, freshman DeAundre Manuel added 13 points and six rebounds and freshman Mo Terry had 10 points and two steals.
The Warriors (1-1) shot 38 percent (26-of-68) from the field, while Ursinus (2-0) shot 57 percent (30-of-53). Lycoming forced 19 turnovers, though, which led to 18 points and 13 more came on second-chance points.
Tournament MVP Ryan Hughes posted 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists and All-Tournament Team member McTamney had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Bears. Jimmy Kpadeh posted four points and six assists for Ursinus.
Freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville High graduate, earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team after posting nine points and seven rebounds and junior D'Yante Doughty also had nine points for the Warriors.
Bloomsburg’s comeback bid falls short against Glenville State in season-opener
GLENVILLE, W.Va. - Bloomsburg opened the 2019-20 season at the Glenville State Tip Off Tournament, Saturday afternoon. The Huskies trimmed the lead to eight late in the second half but Glenville held on for a 103-92 win in the opening game of the season for both teams.
Freshman Justin Anderson made his debut for the Huskies in an impressive was as led all players with 25 points for the contest. Anderson went 7-for-18 from the field and was 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Redshirt junior Max Wagner also impressed in his Huskies debut as he chipped in 18 points and pulled down a game-high 19 rebounds. Wagner added a block and a steal as well.
Junior Ethan Houston went 5-for-10 from the floor and added 12 points and nine boards for the Huskies. Senior Ky Mauras led the Huskies with five assists while adding 14 points and four rebounds.
On Sunday, Bloomsburg fell to Fayettesville State, 83-72, the final to fall to 0-2 on the season.
