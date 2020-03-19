Born in 1961, I can truly say I was a child of the ‘70s. That’s right youngsters, I’m talking about back in the days of old when home computers and cell phones were still on the drawing boards. Even video games were just becoming popular. Remember how exciting it was to watch a game of Pong? What did kids do to entertain themselves back then?
As I recall, if my friend Tim and I weren’t glued to the television watching something exciting like the gerbil races (it’s true – at one time WNEP Channel 16 used to televise gerbil races every weekday afternoon for the after-school crowd. I wonder how PETA would feel about that!), we were busy preparing for the upcoming trout season.
Instead of playing computer games or wasting time on Facebook, we would spend hours tying flies, making in-line spinners and catching bait. Of these activities, catching bait was my favorite. Now that I’m old and gray, seining minnows and pursuing night crawlers with a flashlight and a coffee can just doesn’t excite me like it once did, but in my youth such activities were a gift, and an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the birth of spring. Today, I reluctantly admit, I typically stand in line like most of the other aging outdoorsmen and buy my crawlers in a nice Styrofoam container instead of catching free-range crawlers and corralling them in either a Maxwell House coffee can or a Jif Peanut Butter jar.
While my friend and I found worm hunting fun, our favorite pre-trout season activities during those last long weeks before trout season had to be “stomping for minnows.”
Seining, or stomping as we kids called it, went something like this. After riding our bikes to a nearby stream (a job in itself while wearing hip boots), we would then place a net across the stream which one of us would hold in position while the kicker moved a few yards upstream before entering the water.
Once the kicker was in place, he would thrash the water to muddy it up in order to hide the net. After the water was muddy, the kicker would slowly make their way to the net, flipping rocks, kicking under overhanging brush and basically splashing as hard as possible in hopes of chasing minnows into the waiting net. Once the kicker reached the net, the net would be lifted from the water. If you were successful, you would find the net contained an assortment of minnows, crayfish and the occasional hellgrammite – all good trout bait. Later in the year we would even net the occasional water snake – something which I feared but my buddy loved to catch.
In this modern age are there still a few aspiring youngsters who enjoy catching their own bait and enjoying nature’s simple pleasures? I certainly hope so, but the truth is I’m sure every year they become harder to find. Do you have a youngster you could introduce to bait catching? If so, why not show them how? I’m willing to bet both of you would find it an enjoyable way to spend a few hours. Who knows, you might even save a few bucks that could be spent on other fishing tackle.
