MIFFLINBURG — When Mifflinburg guard Dante Colon stepped to the free throw line with 7.1 seconds remaining in regulation and his team clinging to a one-point lead, the senior did his best to drown out everything surrounding him and focus on the basket.
It worked.
Colon swished both free throws and visiting Warrior Run’s (10-9) desperation 3-point heave by Kade Anzulavich fell just short as the Wildcats (9-11) hung on for a thrilling win in a back-and-forth contest on Senior Night.
“The main thing that I was trying to keep in mind was to remain calm because I knew if I made both (free throws) the game was iced,” Colon said. “Really, I just tried to clear my head of everything and not focus on anything going on around me and make my shots.”
The Wildcats came out making plenty of shots during a 23-point first quarter which saw Mifflinburg knock down six 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of play. Colon hit two of those treys and while guards Isaiah Valentine, Seth Kline, Cannon Griffith and Dylan Doebler each converted a triple in the period.
Despite the hot start, the Defenders hung tough and thanks to 12 points from junior big man Ethan Hartman, Warrior Run was able to escape the period down just seven points, 23-16.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats were able to extend the lead by two more points as the outscored the Defenders 13-11 in the period. Warrior Run started to find the basket from long distance themselves in the second as Denver Beachel knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and Kade Anzulavich added a trey.
The Defenders began to make a run right out of the locker room to begin the second half. A three by Beachel and another triple from Anzulavich helped Warrior Run pull to within four points at 38-34, but the Wildcats had an answer, again in the form of Colon. A 3-pointer and a couple of made free throws gave Colon five of his team-high 20 points in the third quarter, but more importantly, kept the lead at seven points at the end of the period, 48-41.
Colon’s big night helped to offset a night during which Valentine could not find his scoring touch. Valentine, who has scored over 20 points in six of the past seven games, was limited to just seven against the Defenders. Senior point guard Braden Bomberger was tasked with guarding Valentine for the majority of the evening and did an excellent job defensively against the talented Wildcat.
“Bomberger is extremely tough, he’s the guy who wants that job, he wants to do it every game,” Warrior Run head coach Eric Wertman said. “He has told me before that if someone scores double digits on him, he would run the whole next practice. He’s that confident of a kid and I’m super-proud of him for the job he did tonight. I can’t say enough about him, he just wants to do his job and see other guys succeed.”
The momentum of the contest shifted decidedly in favor of Warrior Run in the second half and the Defenders outscored the Wildcats 30-24 over the final 16 minutes. Mifflinburg head coach André Roupp felt that his team took their foot of the gas a bit to start the second half and then tightened up when the Defenders came storming back. Still, Roupp was proud of his team for finding a way to get it done in the end.
“As a coach, when you see that lead diminish a lot of strategic things are going through your head, but you’re also thinking, ‘Alright guys, let’s relax and play basketball,’” Roupp said. “I felt like we tightened up a little bit, I felt like we were pressuring ourselves on the offensive end and that kind of (helped) to give (Warrior Run) some opportunities on the other end. But when it came down to it, we stuck our noses to the grindstone there and did what we had to do to get the win.”
The fourth quarter proved to be intense and drama-filled, especially after Warrior Run took it’s first lead of the game, 51-50 with just 3:56 remaining in regulation.
Both teams then ramped up the intensity over the final four minutes and it was evident that all 10 players on the court were giving every ounce of energy to affect the outcome positively for their squad.
Down 57-53 with just 48.1 seconds to play, Colon knocked down a huge three to bring the Wildcats within a point. Doebler followed that up with a reverse layup during which he was fouled, but he missed the ensuing free throw. The Defenders followed with a missed shot on their next possession which set the stage for Colon’s heroics at the free throw line.
Colon added three assists and two steals to go along with his game-high 20 points and Doebler played an excellent all-around game with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Valentine added three rebounds and three assists to go along with his seven points and Jake Young chipped in with eight points and three rebounds while Kline dropped in six points and recorded four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
For Warrior Run, Hartman led all scorers with 24 points and added 11 rebounds and two blocks. Beachel scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. Tyler Pick scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds and played very well defensively. Anzulavich had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
With two regular season games remaining, the Wildcats sit in the No. 7 slot of the District 4 Class 4A playoff picture, two games behind Jersey Shore. Roupp knows that at this point, his team needs to win out and the Bulldogs need to stumble for the Wildcats to have any hope at a playoff berth.
“We cannot control the past, we cannot control the future, we can only control our current situation and the present and that’s what we’ve been concentrating on,” Roupp said.
The Defenders currently own the No. 6 seed in the District 4 Class 3A bracket and despite the tough loss, Wertman noted that he believes that his team will ultimately be better for it down the road.
“That’s a good basketball team with Valentine back, a very good team from the division above us and I’m proud of the effort tonight,” Wertman said. “It’s something we can build off of. This team is resilient.”
The Wildcats will be back in action Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. when they host Danville in a HAC-I matchup. Warrior Run next plays Southern Columbia tonight and the HAC-III contest will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 60, Warrior Run 57
at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg 23 13 12 12—60Warrior Run 16 11 14 16—57Mifflinburg (9-11) 60
Dylan Doebler 6 3-5 16; Isaiah Valentine 1 4-10 7; Seth Kline 2 0-0 6; Dante Colon 6 4-4 20; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 1 0-0 3; Jake Young 3 2-2 8.
Totals:
19 13-20 60.
3-point goals:
Colon 4, Kline 2, Doebler, Valentine, Griffith.
Warrior Run (10-9) 57
Denver Beachel 3 2-4 11; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 0 0-1 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 12 0-2 24; Ahmahd Keyes 3 0-2 6; Kade Anzulavich 3 1-1 9; Tyler Pick 1 5-6 7.
Totals:
22 8-16 57.
3-point goals:
Beachel 3, Anzulavich 2.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 54-32. High scorers: Warrior Run, Mason Sheesley 13. Mifflinburg, Lane Yoder 14.
