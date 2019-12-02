LEWISBURG — Bucknell fifth-year punter Alex Pechin was named the Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the third consecutive season in addition to being selected to the 14-member Academic All-Patriot League Team when the League office announced the honors on Nov. 27.
Pechin becomes the first three-year scholar-athlete of the year in Patriot League football history. Earlier this year, he became the third football player to receive the Patriot League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, joining Bucknell’s David Berardinelli (1993) and Lehigh’s Nick Martucci (1999).
Pechin, the League’s first three-time football scholar-athlete of the year, holds a 3.90 cumulative grade point average as a biomedical engineering and management for engineers major. This season, he broke the Patriot League single-season record with an FCS best 47.3-yard punt average. The mark is the seventh-best in FCS history.
In 2019, Pechin became the fourth football student-athlete in Patriot League history to receive first-team All-League honors four times, and seventh to earn Academic All-League three times. The multi-time All-America selection is the FCS active career leader with a 44.5-yard punt average, and has earned an invitation to the 2020 East-West Shrine Game.
Despite Kline’s efforts, Warriors fall to SusquehannaSELINSGROVE — Senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, finished with 17 points and nine rebounds to eclipse 900 career points and lead the Lycoming women, but Susquehanna shot 48 percent from the field and hit eight 3-pointers to post a 78-65 non-conference win at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Sunday.
Kline, who is the ninth player in program history with 900 career points and 500 career rebounds, now has 916 career points and 509 career rebounds. Senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg Area grad, moved into 11th in school history with 977 career points, as she scored 15 and needs 23 more to join the 1,000-point club. McFadden also had five steals and two blocks, becoming the fourth player in school history to reach 200 career steals. Senior Morgan Mader added 10 points and five rebounds.
Lycoming (4-2) shot 25 percent from the field in the second half while Susquehanna (4-1) shot 50 percent in the third quarter to pull away.
The Warriors surged late in the second quarter, as they used a 14-6 run in the period’s final four minutes to tie the game at 41 in the final minute of the half off another 3-pointer from Mader. Lycoming took the lead with the first bucket of the third quarter and led by as many as five at 50-45 after a bucket from Kline with 7:01 left, but the River Hawks responded with 15-5 run to close out the period.
The Warriors get back on the court on Wednesday when they head to Alvernia University for the MAC Commonwealth opener at 8 p.m.
