INDIANAPOLIS — Minnesota used a strong second half to hand the Penn State women’s basketball team an 85-65 loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Minnesota was red hot in the third quarter as the Gophers shot 68.8 percent (11-for-16) from the field to surge ahead 67-55 heading into the fourth quarter.
Junior Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State with 22 points. Senior Siyeh Frazier, who played her final game in the blue and white, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Anna Camden went 4-for-5 from three-point range for 12 points.
McDaniel registered her 14th 20-plus point game of the season. She wraps up her junior campaign having scored in double figures in 28 games this season.
Frazier notched her 20th double-digit effort of her senior season for Penn State, plus Camden scored in double figures for the third time this season and first against a Big Ten opponent.
Minnesota 85, Penn State 65Big Ten Tournament
First-round game
At Indianapolis, Ind.
Penn State 19 23 13 10 — 65Minnesota 22 15 30 18 — 85Penn State (7-23)
Kamaria McDaniel 6-16 9-13 22; Siyeh Frazier 6-18 2-3 15; Shay Hagans 2-8 0-0 5; Makenna Marisa 2-5 0-0 5; Alisia Smith 2-5 0-0 4; Anna Camden 4-5 0-0 12; Mya Bembry 1-3 0-0 2; Lauren Ebo 0-1 0-0 0; Jayla James 0-0 0-0 0; Bexley Wallace 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-61 11-16 65.
Minnesota (16-14)
Jasmine Brunson 7-12 2-3 20; Jasmine Powell 6-16 3-4 16; Taiye Bello 7-12 2-4 16; Gadiva Hubbard 6-8 0-0 16; Sara Scalia 1-6 2-2 5; Masha Adashchyk 5-11 0-0 11; Kehinde Bello 0-0 1-2 1; Klarke Sconiers 0-0 0-0 0; Barbora Tomancova 0-0 0-0 0; Justice Ross 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
32-66 10-15 85.
3-point goals: Penn State 8-16 (Camden 4-5, Hagans 1-2, Marisa 1-2, McDaniel 1-3, Frazier 1-4); Minnesota 11-23 (Hubbard 4-6, Brunson 4-7, Adashchyk 1-2, Scalia 1-4, Powell 1-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Penn State 41 (Frazier and Bembry 7); Minnesota 37 (Bello 13). Assists: Penn State 10 (McDaniel 3); Minnesota 20 (Brunson 6). Total fouls: Penn State 16; Minnesota 14. Technicals: None. A: 3,793.
