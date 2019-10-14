MONTOURSVILLE – Warrior Run’s boys soccer team scored the first four goals of the game and never looked back in taking down Montoursville, 4-2, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II showdown on Saturday.
Tyrese Hazzoum and Nathan Axtman both scored first half goals to give Warrior Run (8-6, 5-4 HAC-II) a 2-0 halftime lead.
And then right out the gate in the second half, Logan Confer scored just 4:04 in before Luke Mattox followed with a goal just under 2 minutes later.
Brenden Geiger added an insurance goal with 24:04 remaining for the Defenders, who dominated in shots, 16-3.
Warrior Run 5, Montoursville 2
Saturday at Montoursville First half WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, unassisted, 25:41. WR-Nathan Axtman, unassisted, 19:32. Second half
WR-Logan Confer, unassisted, 35:56. WR-Luke Mattox, unassisted, 34:03. Mont-Bryce Bean, assist Colin Gorini, 27:14. WR-Brenden Geiger, unassisted, 24:04. Mont-Angelo Silvagni, assist Cooper Shirk, 14:14.
Shots: WR, 16-3; Corners: WR, 6-1; Saves:
WR, Keegan Jenkins, 1; Montoursville, Zach Baylor, 11.
Lewisburg 6
Mifflinburg 0
LEWISBURG – Anton Permyashkin had two goals and an assist to help the Green Dragons get out to a five-goal halftime lead and the Heartland crossover win over the Wildcats.
In addition to Permyashkin’s two goals, Carter Hoover, Alan Daniel and Anthony Bhangdia also found the back of the net in the first half for Lewisburg (15-0-1).
In the second half, Bhangdia tallied his second goal of the game for the Green Dragons. Bhangdia also had an assist on Permyashkin’s first goal, plus Hoover assisted on Bhangdia’s first goal.
Lewisburg 6, Mifflinburg 0
Saturday at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Carter Hoover, assist Anton Permyashkin, 25:05. Lew-Alan Daniel, unassisted, 17:54. Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Carter Hoover, 15:12. Lew-Permyashkin, assist Bhangdia, 9:45. Lew-Permyashkin, unassisted, 4:14.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia, assist Logan Moore, 31:12.
Shots: Lewisburg, 26-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 2-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns and Ryan O’Hara, 0; Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 11.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 4-0.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg 2
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE – Grace Rosevear and Ella Reish both scored unassisted goals as the Green Dragons took the nonleague victory over the Spartans on Saturday.
Rosevear scored with 14:20 left in the first half, while Reish netted her goal with 23:54 left in the second for Lewisburg (13-4-1), which also got six saves from Lauren Gross to get the clean sheet.
The Green Dragons wrap up their regular season at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against Midd-West.
Lewisburg 2, Hughesville 0
Saturday at Hughesville
First half
Lew-Grace Rosevear, unassisted, 14:20.
Second half
Lew-Ella Reish, unassisted, 23:54.
Shots: Lewisburg, 8-6; Corners: 5-5; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 6.
Mifflinburg 2
Penns Valley 0
MIFFLINBURG – Peyton Yocum and Cara Snook both tallied goals to lead the Wildcats to the nonleague win on Saturday.
Yocum scored first for Mifflinburg (6-8-3) by connecting on a Snook assist 8:37 into the game. Snook later scored in the 24th minute off an assist by Makayla Weber to give the Wildcats a two-goal lead, which was more than enough for Kristi Benfield to get the shutout.
Mifflinburg 2, Penns Valley 0
Saturday at Mifflinburg
First half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Cara Snook, 31:22. Second half
Miff-Snook, assist Makayla Weber, 16:52.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 17-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 8-0; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield 3, Cassidy McClintock, 2; Penns Valley, Kylie Auman, 15.
Milton 1
Warrior Run 1 (2 OT)
TURBOTVILLE – Maggie Sheets’ goal in the second half tied the game for the Defenders against the Black Panthers, and the non-league matchup ended in a deadlock.
Morgan Reiner scored in the first half for Milton, and it came off an assist by Leah Bergey.
The Black Panthers led in shots, 14-12; corners, 3-1; and Kamryn Snyder made 11 saves. The Defenders had 13 saves in the game.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5
Muncy 4 (2 OT)
MUNCY – Jackie Stokes scored on a header off an assist by Amelia Yordy to give the Lions the nonleague overtime win over the Indians, who were eliminated from district playoff contention with the loss.
Yordy finished with a hat trick and Stokes added a goal – all in the first half — for Meadowbrook Christian (13-4), which plays at home today at 1 p.m. against Lincoln Leadership Academy.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5, Muncy 4 (2 OT)
Saturday at Muncy
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 35:10. Mun-Ashlynn Fowler, assist Aleaha Bigelow, 34:12. Mun-Bigelow, unassisted, 31:35. MCS-Jackie Stokes, unassisted, 21:18. MC-Yordy, assist Stokes, 17:08. MC-Yordy, assist Stokes, 11:06. Mun-Mia Edkin, unassisted, 9:10.
Second half
Mun-Bigelow, unassisted, 7:10.
Second overtime
MC-Stokes, assist Yordy, 8:55.
Shots: MC, 22-9; Saves: MC, Emily Toland, 8; Muncy, 14.
