LEWISBURG — Talk about your ups and downs.
The Lewisburg offense is averaging a robust 30 points per game in 2019, but the defense is giving up 23.5 points per contest. The Green Dragons have put up 40-plus points twice, in strong victories over Central Mountain and Milton, but they’ve also given up 42 and 28 in losses to Mount Carmel and Selinsgrove, respectively.
While it may appear that inconsistency has marked his team’s season at times, Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing sees things just a bit differently.
“This is a game that we believe can vault us into a win streak that just keeps on going,” Persing said after Thursday’s practice. “Our goal is to get a win this week and get us to the spot where we were last year when we left Shamokin at 3-2. We’re thinking if we can get a win, we’re exactly where we were, a year later, without 17 seniors on the team. Thinking like that, I think we’re in a good spot.”
The Green Dragons are flying high after defeating Milton, 41-6, in last week’s Tomato Bowl and Lewisburg will try to put together back-to-back victories for the first time this season with a win tonight.
Senior QB Nick Shedleski (36-63-0, 561 yards, 4 TD) and junior RB Max Moyers (66 carries, 432 yards, 7 TD) will once again power the offense. Sophomore Ethan Dominick (17 carries, 165 yards, TD, 12 receptions, 207 yards, TD) has also emerged as a big-play threat and will certainly see quality touches against Shamokin.
Should his team be successful against the Indians this evening, Persing believes that a home victory over Shamokin can galvanize his team to make a strong postseason push through the second half of the schedule.
“We lost to two pretty good football teams, but there is no reason to think that, for the rest of our schedule, that we should be outplayed on any side of the ball,” Persing said. “It’s definitely a must-win game. Anytime you can play a tough, physical Coal Region football team like Shamokin, it’s a measuring stick.”
Lewisburg (2-2, 1-1 HAC-I) and Shamokin (2-2, 1-0 HAC-I) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight from Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bucknell University.
Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run
There are hardly two teams hungrier for a win in Week 5 than Mifflinburg and Warrior Run, though it is inevitable that one squad will go home empty-handed this evening.
In Week 4, Mifflinburg saw its perfect season come to an end in a 35-19 loss at Danville while Warrior Run suffered its second straight defeat after a 2-0 start to the season as the Defenders fell to Montoursville, 28-7.
Both teams come into the HAC-II contest having outscored their opponents, and while the Wildcats’ offense is run-heavy, the Defenders have shown great balance when they have had the ball this season.
For Mifflinburg, Mason Breed has been a workhorse, having carried the ball 65 times for 478 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. has rushed for 158 yards and five TD and has also passed for a couple of scores.
Warrior Run’s offense is directed by senior quarterback Remington Corderman who has thrown for 697 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Hoyt Bower is the team’s leading rusher (248 yards, 3 TD) and multi-purpose threat Riley Daubert leads the Defenders in receiving (19 receptions, 354 yards, 3TD).
The Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 HAC-II) and Defenders (2-2, 1-2 HAC-II) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight from Wildcat Stadium.
Milton at Danville
Were it not for a last-second loss against Loyalsock in Week 2, Danville would be undefeated. The Ironmen have looked very strong on offense the past two weeks, thanks to the stellar quarterback play of junior signal caller KJ Riley.
Riley was lights-out in victories over Warrior Run and Mifflinburg the past two Friday nights and last week against the Wildcats, Riley hooked up with freshman wideout Carson Persing for touchdowns on four separate occasions.
Conversely, the Black Panthers have struggled to find consistency so far this season. Milton has yet to put up a double-digit point total in its four games in in 2019 and has struggled on defense, having given up 40-plus points three times.
Danville (3-1, 2-1 HAC-II) and Milton (0-4, 0-2 HAC-II) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight at Ironmen Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.