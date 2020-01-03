LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team finished its non-conference slate with a record of just 4-9 and had lost five of its previous six games, but none of that mattered Thursday night as the Bison were able to hold off Army at Sojka Pavilion in the Patriot League opener for both teams, 67-65.
In a seesaw battle of continuous runs and lead changes, the Bison had one more play in them than the Black Knights did when junior center Paul Newman blocked a potential game-tying layup by Lonnie Grayson at the final buzzer to seal the victory for the home team.
Bucknell (5-9, 1-0 PL) got a game-high 22 points from junior forward John Meeks and the Bison had four players score in double figures en route to a much-needed victory over the Black Knights (5-7, 0-1 PL). Meeks also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds in the contest.
Despite his team’s record after the first 13 games of the season, Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis said that the Bison had learned about their weaknesses during those games and were able to work on those shortcomings in practice prior to opening the Patriot League schedule, something which certainly aided the Bison against the Black Knights.
“I think any league game is big and you want to win every game, but you talk about non-conference and of course I didn’t want to be 4-9 and I don’t think anyone else wanted to be 4-9, but whether we were 4-9 or 9-4, those games exposed what we needed to work on,” Davis said. “Non-conference is about preparing yourself to be ready for league games and I think in that respect, it certainly has put us in a position where we know what we need to work on and what we need to get better at. It’s better to know that now, or a week ago, than a month from now.”
Army opened up a 19-10 lead at the 10:55 mark of the first half following a transition layup by sophomore guard Josh Caldwell, but the Bison came roaring back with a 15-0 run to take a 25-19 lead following a jumper by guard Jimmy Sotos. The Black Knights retook the lead at the 4:25 mark after a 7-0 run of their own and the back-and-forth pattern carried on throughout the rest of the game.
The Bison were able to tie the game at 29-29 after Andrew Funk converted a tough basket in the paint, but the Black Knights went on a 7-2 run to end the half and held a 36-31 advantage at the break.
The lead changes continued throughout the second half, though neither team held more than a four-point advantage over the course of the final 20 minutes. Meeks got hot and scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, including a couple of clutch 3-pointers down the stretch. While Newman provided stellar defense — he blocked three shots, grabbed four rebounds and limited Army’s Matt Wilson to just five shots in the game — he praised his frontcourt partner’s decisive offensive outburst in the second half.
“Hmmm, that boy John Meeks,” Newman said with a chuckle during the postgame press conference. “He’s just instant offense. Somebody says one word to him and he goes off for 40 points in practice and it just carried over into the game. He’s really good, that’s pretty much all you have to say.”
Sotos and fellow guard Avi Toomer were also deadly from long range against the Black Knights as the two combined to go 7-for-12 from distance. Sotos hit a go-ahead three at the 1:42 mark which put the Bison up, 65-62 and Bucknell was able to hold off the Black Knights at the buzzer thanks to Newman’s emphatic rejection. Sotos finished with 16 points and Toomer chipped in 14, 12 of which came courtesy of the three-ball.
All told, it was the type of effort Davis and his staff hope to see more often now that Patriot League play is underway, one which was filled with Bucknell doing the little things and doing them well.
“I thought Army came out and played with great purpose and great pride, I thought they really competed,” said Davis. “Like you need to do in league games, we found a way to get it done. I thought what won it for us is that we started to do some of the things that no one notices. We can talk about (Newman’s) blocked shot at the end of the game, but (Sotos’ go-ahead three) came because he sprints up at full speed and gets somebody else open. It’s about the stuff that often doesn’t get noticed, but if you do that stuff right continuously, you will find yourself in a pretty good spot.”
Bucknell will be on the road this weekend as the Bison travel to Lafayette for another Patriot League contest on Sunday with the opening tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.
Bucknell 67, Army 65
at Bucknell University
Army (5-7)
Alex King 6-9 0-0 13; Matt Wilson 2-5 2-3 6; Josh Caldwell 2-5 4-4 8; Tommy Funk 6-14 6-9 19; Lonnie Grayson 7-13 0-0 17; Tucker Blackwell 1-5 0-0 2; Nick Finke 0-1 0-0 0; Chris Mann 0-0 0-0 0; Mark Madden 0-0 0-0 0; Jordan Coleman 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-54 12-16 65.
Bucknell (5-9)
John Meeks 8-14 3-3 22; Bruce Moore 0-4 0-0 0; Jimmy Sotos 6-11 1-2 16; Andrew Funk 5-13 1-1 11; Avi Toomer 5-9 0-0 14; Paul Newman 2-4 0-0 4; Walter Ellis 0-1 0-0 0; Xander Rice 0-0 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0; Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0; Kahliel Spear 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
26-57 5-6 67.
Halftime: Army, 36-31. 3-point goals: Army 5-17 (Grayson 3-6, King 1-2, Funk 1-5, Caldwell 0-1, Blackwell 0-3); Bucknell 10-21 (Toomer 4-5, Meeks 3-5, Sotos 3-6, Ellis 0-1, Funk 0-2, Moore 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Army 32 (Caldwell 7); Bucknell 29 (Meeks 9). Assists: Army 15 (Funk 8); Bucknell 11 (Sotos 5). Total fouls: Army 11; Bucknell 15. Technicals: None. A: 1,870.
