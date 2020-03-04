LEWISBURG — Avi Toomer and the rest of his Bucknell teammates were disappointed with how the regular season ended over the weekend.
But a new season began Tuesday for the Bison with the start of the Patriot League Tournament, and Toomer made sure the Orange and Blue would keep marching on for at least one more game.
With a bullet pass from Jimmy Sotos, Toomer nailed a clutch 3-pointer from the right corner with 29 seconds remaining to clinch 65-62 first-round victory for No. 7-seeded Bucknell over No. 10 Holy Cross at Sojka Pavilion.
“Yeah, it did feel good,” said Toomer, who finished with 10 points but was just 1-for-4 from beyond the arc. “It was a little tough after the last game (a 74-71 loss to Boston U. on Saturday), but Jimmy just got me the ball.
“We work on shots in tough (situations), and it went in — thankfully,” added Toomer.
Bucknell (13-19) led by as many as 12 points in the first half following a 3-pointer by Andrew Funk that gave the Bison a 36-24 lead with 2:34 remaining.
Holy Cross (3-29) tried to whittle away at Bucknell’s lead in the second half, but the Crusaders still trailed by 10 (56-46) when Sotos nailed a trey with 8:10 left.
However, an 8-1 run by Holy Cross got the Crusaders to within three points (57-54) with 5:28 remaining following a layup by Ryan Wade.
“I thought Holy Cross would come in here and play hard and try to win the game like everybody does. They were certainly capable of it,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “We went up there the last time and we won, but we were (only) up five at the half, so we knew they were going to play.
“We knew we would have to play well tonight to win, and we did enough to win,” added Davis.
The Bison, who missed five straight shots during the run by the Crusaders, got a much-needed layup from Funk to end the drought and go up 59-54 with 4:10 left.
“We knew coming in that Holy Cross plays a ball screen coverage a little differently than most teams, and we knew where our openings would be and where we could make plays,” said Funk, who scored a team-high 17 points. “I think Jimmy (Sotos) kind of set the tone — getting in the lane and getting people touches — and me and Avi kind of fed off that and went right along with it.”
A pair of free throws by Matt Faw with 3:42 remaining made it a one possession game once again for Holy Cross, but moments later a contested layup by John Meeks and then a free throw by Funk extended Bucknell’s lead to 62-56.
The Crusaders answered right back with a 3-pointer from Connor Niego and a free throw from Joe Pridgen to make the score 62-60 in favor of the Bison.
But then it was Toomer’s and Funk’s time to shine.
First, Toomer nailed perhaps one of the biggest shots of his career to give the Bison a five-point lead, and then Funk intercepted a Pridgen pass in the lane before drawing a charge on Pridgen as well to get the ball right back and help seal the game.
“Like coach (Davis) said, we were defending really well in the first half, but we were kind of collapsing a little bit too much in the second half,” said Funk. “We had to play possession-by-possession and stop-by-stop. Obviously, you have that (steal and charge) in big spots was huge, as well as getting those extra possessions whenever we can.
“You got to bear down on the defensive end, and let your defense lead into the offense a little bit more,” added Funk. “You got to trust yourself and we got to make sure we’re getting great shots on offense, especially in those cold spots so they don’t feel too forced and they don’t feel like tough shots.”
Pridgen, the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, led all players with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of action. However, Pridgen also turned the ball over 10 times, and collectively Holy Cross had 24 turnovers in the game to result in 25 points for the Bison, including 13 fast break points.
In Tuesday’s other first-round matchup, No. 8 Lehigh beat No. 9 Loyola Maryland, 78-75.
Bucknell will now play at No. 2 American at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bison and the Eagles split their two games this season, with the Bison taking a 72-68 win at Sojka Pavilion on Feb. 15.
The other quarterfinal matchups are Lehigh at No. 1 Colgate, No. 6 Navy at No. 3 Boston U. and No. 5 Lafayette at No. 4 Army West Point. All games start at 7 p.m.
“I think we played well enough to beat Colgate last week, and not well enough to beat Boston (on Saturday), and it doesn’t matter because we’re not playing either one of them (on Thursday),” said Davis. “Now, we got to go down and figure out how to beat American on Thursday.”
“We really don’t have to do too many tricks or bells and whistles (to beat American). Coach gives us the game plan, and it’s just about going out there and executing it,” said Toomer. “We’re good enough to beat Colgate, and we had a tough game against Boston, but I’d say everyone is locked in. Everyone knows that we’re good enough to win this. It’s great to get a win here on our home floor, but we just have to take the momentum down to D.C.”
No. 7 Bucknell 65, No. 10 Holy Cross 62Patriot League Tournament
First-round game
at Sojka Pavilion
Holy Cross (3-29)
Connor Niego 4-6 0-0 9; Matt Faw 5-11 4-5 15; Joe Pridgen 10-14 1-4 22; Ryan Wade 3-8 0-0 8; Austin Butler 2-9 2-3 6; Clayton Le Sann 1-2 0-0 2.
Totals:
25-50 7-12 62.
Bucknell (13-19)
John Meeks 3-6 0-0 7; Paul Newman 0-5 0-0 0; Jimmy Sotos 5-7 3-6 14; Andrew Funk 7-17 1-2 17; Avi Toomer 3-7 3-4 10; Kahliel Spear 3-7 1-2 7; Walter Ellis 3-6 0-1 8; Xander Rice 1-1 0-0 2.
Totals:
25-56 8-15 65.
Halftime: Bucknell, 37-28. 3-point goals: Holy Cross 5-18 (Wade 2-5, Pridgen 1-2, Niego 1-3, Faw 1-5, Butler 0-3); Bucknell 7-18 (Ellis 2-5, Funk 2-6, Meeks 1-1, Sotos 1-2, Toomer 1-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Holy Cross 36 (Niego 11); Bucknell 26 (Newman 5). Assists: Holy Cross 15 (Niego and Pridgen 5); Bucknell 13 (Funk and Rice 3). Total fouls: Holy Cross 14; Bucknell 10. Technical fouls: None. A: 1,507.
