UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State women’s basketball team put up a tough fight against Big Ten-leading Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights spent the final 30 seconds of the game on a 7-3 run to secure a 62-57 victory Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Senior Siyeh Frazier led three Lady Lions in double figures with 14 points. Junior Kamaria McDaniel scored 11, while classmate Alisia Smith added 10.
“We talked in the locker room about how being that close doesn’t cut it. We’re getting there, we’re getting better, but at the end of the day we have to approach these games with some confidence that we can get the W,” said Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger.
The Lady Lions stayed within one at 55-54 at the 51 second mark after a Frazier jumper. Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes hit a jumper with 24 seconds to play to give the Scarlet Knights a three-point cushion. Penn State missed its next shot before Guirantes added two free throws to give Rutgers a 59-54 edge with 16 seconds to play.
Camden banked in a three-pointer on Penn State’s next trip down the floor to put the score at 59-57 with 6.7 seconds left on the clock. Rutgers Noga Peleg made it 61-57 with four seconds to play and Penn State wasn’t able to convert on its final chance down the floor. The Scarlet Knights added one free throw in the final second to secure the 62-57 win.
“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made this year, but now we have to expect to win, and not play to not lose. We have to come in the game ready to take some of these W’s because we can play,” said Kieger.
NOTES: Penn State’s defense held Rutgers to their second-lowest FG pct. in a game against a Big Ten team this season. (37.5 percent)...Rutgers came into today’s game with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense. The Scarlet Knights have allowed an average of just 52.9 points per game. Penn State scored 57...Penn State held the Big Ten’s leading scorer in Arella Guirantes to 10 points, her lowest-scoring effort of the season. She entered the game averaging 19.7 points per game...McDaniel has now scored in double figures in 16 of 17 games this season...Frazier notched her 12th double-digit scoring effort of the year, while Smith recorded her sixth.
Rutgers 62, Penn State 57
at Penn State
Rutgers 14 15 18 15 — 62 Penn State 11 12 15 19 — 57
Rutgers (15-2)
Jordan Wallace 6-9 0-2 12; Khadaizha Sanders 4-15 2-2 11; Arella Guirantes 4-17 2-2 10; Tekia Mack 3-6 0-0 6; Mael Gilles 2-7 0-0 4; Tyia Singleton 3-4 2-2 8; Noga Peleg Pelc 2-3 2-2 8; Zipporah Broughton 0-1 2-2 2; Alexis Morrris 0-2 0-0 0; Maori Davenport 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-64 11-14 62.
Penn State (7-10)
Siyeh Frazier 3-12 7-8 14; Kamaria McDaniel 5-14 0-0 11; Alisia Smith 3-7 4-4 10; Makenna Marisa 3-6 2-2 8; Lauren Ebo 2-3 0-0 4; Anna Camden 3-7 0-0 9; Shay Hagans 0-1 1-2 1; Mya Bembry 0-1 0-0 0; Bexley Wallace 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19-51 14-16 57.
3-point goals: Rutgers 3-11 (Peleg Pelc 2-3, Sanders 1-2, Mack 0-1, Broughton 0-1, Gilles 0-2, Guirantes 0-2); Penn State 5-18 (Camden 3-7, Frazier 1-2, McDaniel 1-6, Marisa 0-1, Hagans 0-1, Bembry 0-1). Fouled out: Frazier. Rebounds: Rutgers 38 (Wallace 9); Penn State 33 (Marisa 8). Assists: Rutgers 16 (Sanders 7); Penn State 5 (five with 1). Total fouls: Rutgers 13; Penn State 16. Technical fouls: None. A: 1,685.
