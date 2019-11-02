LEWISBURG — Consistent success at the college level is difficult for any program in any sport to attain, but to maintain it for nearly a decade is rarefied air.
That’s exactly what the Bucknell men’s basketball team has been able to do over the past nine seasons. The Bison have won five straight Patriot League regular season titles and eight of the last nine.
Though they lost to Colgate in the Patriot League championship game last season, Bucknell returns a solid, senior-laden group which head coach Nathan Davis believes will continue to exude steadiness and produce similar results to those seen in years past.
“The best teams are the ones where the players hold themselves accountable and hold each other accountable,” Davis said. “It’s not the coaching staff — yes, we have things to do with it — but I think one of the great thing here over the last 30, 40, 102 years of the program is that there is a certain standard here. Year-to-year, generation-to-generation, they pass it on to each other. The great thing is that we have smart kids who came here because they wanted to do well academically, who want to win so they embrace that from day one.”
Leadership looms large for BisonBucknell shared the Patriot League regular season title with Colgate in 2018-19, their first non-outright league title during this nine-year stretch. The Bison will also need to rely on their senior leadership following the loss of all-Patriot League selections Kimbal Mackenzie and Nate Sestina.
The team’s three captains — forwards Bruce Moore and Ben Robertson as well as guard Avi Toomer — have embraced their transition into leadership roles and have taken it upon themselves to help the Bison not only win another Patriot League title, but get Bucknell back to the NCAA Tournament.
The three seniors are all three-year letter winners and all are aware of the responsibility they carry heading into the season. Each has spent the off-season developing stronger lines of communication with underclassmen and all have imparted the message that they believe this team is capable of big things come March.
“I’ve just been being more vocal,” said Moore. “I’ve always been the guy to lead by example, ever since I first started to play basketball. This year, it’s being more vocal, talking to guys on and off the court. I’ve had great leaders since my freshman year and it’s just an honor right now to pass it down.”
Moore is the team’s top returning scorer (9.6 ppg) and rebounder (4.8 rpg) and will be counted on to help replace the 33.5 points and 11.3 rebounds Sestina and Mackenzie combined for last year. Despite the increased amount of numbers that he and his teammates will now be responsible for replacing on a squad which averaged 77 points per game a season ago, Moore is confident in their ability to get it done.
“Honestly, I’ve worked on everything (this off-season), just trying to improve in every area,” Moore said. “I stayed during the summer to weight train and get to know the freshman and sophomores a little bit more because I think that’s important. I’ve been working on my handle, trying to be more proficient in the post and done a little more fine-tuning with every aspect of my game.”
Davis, who has compiled an 89-45 record heading into his fifth season as head coach of the Bison, believes that his three captains will continue to carry the torch of leaders like Mackenzie and Sestina in the locker room, but he knows that they will also need to take strides on the court in order to replace the points and rebounds Bucknell lost to graduation.
“They know that the personal accolades will come if we focus on what we can control which is pushing ourselves to be better every single day,” Davis said. “We have good balance, but I think one thing that’s got to come along is the consistency of making shots. (The scoring) will come from all over the place. I think we have a group of seven or eight guys who can get us 20 (points) on a given night if we’re unselfish and play the right way.”
Team identity beginning to take shapeWhile Moore will be counted on to impose his presence in the paint, Toomer will be called upon to fill up the bucket from the perimeter. The 6-3, 190-pounder from Atlanta, Ga. averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year and has liked what he’s seen out of the team as the Nov. 5 regular season opener against Fairfield approaches.
“I feel like we’re starting to build a little bit of consistency with our defensive unit and I feel that we’re starting to discover our identity offensively,” Toomer said. “I like how everyone is starting to come into their own.”
Toomer and point guard Jimmy Sotos, a junior who averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and a team-high 6.1 assists per game in 2018-19, present the biggest returning scoring threats for the Bison. Toomer said he believes that he is ready for an increased role both as a leader and point-producer and that the team’s progression has been impressive thus far.
“I really try to lead by example, do everything Coach says to the best of my ability and then some, just to show the other guys on the team what it means to play here,” Toomer said. “I’m happy about the way that we fight. People are starting to find their roles to get themselves into the game and get minutes and I’ve really liked our progression.”
Unspoken expectationsWhile defending Patriot League champion Colgate topped the conference’s annual preseason poll, the Bison were just 32 votes behind in second place. Bucknell went 21-12 overall and 13-5 in the Patriot League a year ago and while those records would be satisfactory for several Division I basketball programs around the country, they did not sit well with the Bison.
The runner-up finish in the Patriot League tournament has the Bison hungry to not only get back to the title game, but to win and punch their automatic bid ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
“It goes without saying,” Davis said of the team’s goal of winning the Patriot League every year. “We don’t sit around talking about it.”
Toomer was a little bit more forthcoming for his expectations of the team and of himself heading into his final collegiate season.
“Not just win the Patriot League and get back to the NCAA Tournament, but win a tournament game,” Toomer said.
The Bison open their regular season on the road at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Fairfield. Bucknell’s regular season home opener will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Sojka Pavillion.
