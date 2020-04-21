SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University senior captain Jon Pierce (Shrewsbury, N.J./Red Bank Regional), along with seven of his senior counterparts from across the league, were picked as the Landmark Conference Men’s Golf Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 19 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Pierce helped the Susquehanna University men’s golf team to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Landmark Men’s Golf Championships.
A two-year team captain for Susquehanna, he saw action in 12 tournaments and played in 18 rounds, averaging a score of 86.33 during his two-year career. Pierce began his River Hawk athletic career as a goalie on the men’s lacrosse team for his first two years at SU.
His career-best round was when he scored a 75 in the first round of the Revolutionary Classic hosted by Ursinus College on Oct. 12-13, while his best finish was tied for ninth at the Cabrini University Invitational on Oct. 28. At the 2019 Landmark Men’s Golf Championships, he finished 31st in his first-ever conference championship tournament.
With the unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored spring sport for the remainder of the academic year. Honorees were nominated for recognition by their respective institution.
