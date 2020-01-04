LEWISBURG — Behind three, four-time winners the Lewisburg girls swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the year by topping Central Mountain, 101-73, in a Heartland Athletic Conference meet held Friday at Bucknell University.
First off for the Green Dragons (1-2), the quartet of Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey and Anna Batkowski prevailed in the 200 medley relay (1:58.02) as well as in the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.60).
In addition, Hepner added wins in the 100 butterfly (1:10.12) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.58); Decker won the 200 IM (2:23.88) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.05); and Humphrey claimed the 200 free (2:08.33) and the 500 free (5:26.77).
The other win on the girls side came from sophomore Kassie McTammany, who took first in diving with a 199.40 point total.
Warrior Run also swam as independents in the meet, and the Defenders had Madison Rovenolt (30.34), Jayla Felix (30.61) and Brilee Slodysko (32.58) take spots 9, 10 and 12 in the 50 freestyle — all in season-best times.
Rovenolt also set a season-best time in the 100 breast (7th, 1:28.44) plus Slodysko was 10th in the 100 free (1:13.41).
On the boys side, Lewisburg beat Central Mountain 81-54 behind a pair of first-place finishes from Thomas Haynos and Mitchell Malusis.
Haynos won the 200 free (1:55.54) and the 100 free (52.02), and Malusis won the 50 free (24.83) and the 100 fly (59.06).
Other wins for Lewisburg’s boys came from Caleb Leaman in diving (205.45), as well as from the Green Dragons’ 400 free relay team of Braden Davis, Thomas Hetherington, Daniel Durfee and Mark Walsh, who won in 4:42.87.
Lewisburg next swims at Danville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys/girls bowlingShikellamy sweeps Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Braves totaled more than 3,000 pins in both boys and girls matches to take 4-0 sweeps over the Green Dragons on Friday.
On the boys side, Shikellamy beat Lewisburg 3,029 to 2,239. Colton Klinefelter led Lewisburg with a 451 series, but Carter Thomas rolled a 679 (256-201-222) to lead the Braves.
The girls match was won by the Braves 3,267 to 2,228. Kelly Sprenkel and Emma Fetterman both rolled a 600 series for Shikellamy while Bekah Vance paced Lewisburg with a 513.
Lewisburg next hits the lanes against Mifflinburg today at 2 p.m. at Best Bowl.
Shikellamy at Lewisburg
Boys varsity
Shikellamy 4, Lewisburg 0 Shikellamy:
Eli McKercher, 191—492; Matthew Scholl, 205—540; Kaden Foulds, 206—549; Carter Thomas, 256-201-222—679; Brayden Varney, 155—421. Team: 923-859-899—3,029. Lewisburg: Will Devitt, 119-124; Devin Decosmo, 141-118; Nathaniel Gabel, 135-112; Colton Klinefelter, 181—451; James Thompson, 144-112; Kerrick Walter, 158—425. Team:
690-583-608—2,239.
JV score: Shikellamy, 3-1. High bowlers:
Shikellamy, Adam Oakes, 205—554; Lewisburg, Gabe Gabel, 157—427.
Girls varsity
Shikellamy 4, Lewisburg 0 Shikellamy:
Kelly Sprenkel, 213—601; Emma Fetterman, 233—608; Barb Herman, 201—531; Sierra Pehowic, 193—531; Sydney Knauer, 236—554. Team: 871-961-993—3,267. Lewisburg: Janelle Callison, 179—480; Macy Brown, 110—293; Rachael McVicar, 121—325; Izzy Zaleski, 138—375; Bekah Vance, 180—513. Team:
681-6790-626—2,228.
JV score: Shikellamy, 4-0. High bowlers: Shikellamy, Janica Leitzel, 195—518; Lewisburg, Sarah Mahoney, 116—331.
