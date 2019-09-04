MILTON — One of the major weaknesses for last season’s Milton girls soccer team was scoring off set pieces — especially corner kicks.
Not one single goal came off a corner kick a year ago for the Black Panthers, but that all changed in Tuesday’s home game against Central Mountain.
Milton scored its first two goals off of corner kicks from Taylor Snyder, and it got the Black Panthers off and rolling to a 4-1 Heartland-I victory against the Wildcats.
The victory was a solid one for coach Rod Harris and his players, who bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Mifflinburg in Saturday’s season opener.
“We needed to get that ‘W’ under our belts. We lost a tough one to Mifflinburg on Saturday 1-0 — a game we should’ve won — but I’m proud of the girls,” said Harris.
Snyder certainly helped out with that as she served up three corner kicks in the first half, with two of them resulting in goals.
Alexis Beaver was the recipient of the Snyder’s first corner 16:37 into the game, and the other was capitalized upon by Ryen Roush just over three minutes later to give Milton (1-1, 1-0 HAC-I) a 2-0 lead.
“Taylor served up two fantastic balls, and we scored our first two goals off corner kicks. We didn’t score at all the entire last season off a corner kick,” said Harris. “So to have our first two goals of the season off of a corner kick — that shows that the girls have been working hard,” said Harris.
For Snyder, she just wanted to give her team a spark.
“They felt good, for sure, and that definitely started off our scoring. They were pretty good and I felt excited,” said Snyder.
The Black Panthers later added onto their lead behind a goal and an assist from Leah Bergey, who scored off a Leah Walter assist with 15:22 remaining in the game. Leah Bergey’s sister, Janae Bergey, tallied the fourth goal off an assist from her sister with 12:15 left in the first half.
“Leah Walter had the ball and she probably would’ve turned outside, but she made the decision to turn central and played the through ball to Leah Bergey, and she got the corner of the net,” said Harris. “And then Janae off of Leah — the two sisters playing together — that was neat to see also.”
Now Milton heads to Montoursville today for a 4:30 p.m. game against the Warriors, and Harris is hoping that this win keeps the Black Panthers moving in the right direction.
“That gives us a lot of confidence getting that first “W” of the season under our belts,” said Milton’s coach. “Now hopefully we can build off of that as we get ready to play Montoursville (today).”
Milton 4, Central Mountain 1at MiltonFirst half
M-Alexis Beaver, assist Taylor Snyder (off corner), 23:23. M-Ryen Roush, assist Snyder (off corner), 20:15. M-Leah Bergey, assist Leah Walter, 15:22. M-Janae Bergey, assist L. Bergey, 12:15.
Second half
CM-Yuridra Castro-Palma, assist Avery Baker, 13:46.
Shots: Milton, 23-3; Corners: Milton, 9-0; Saves:
Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 4; CM, Hailey Swortwood, 24.
JV score: Milton, 1-0.
