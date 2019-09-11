MILTON — Milton opened the 2019 girls tennis season with a victory over Shikellamy and on Tuesday afternoon, the Black Panthers did it again as they defeated the Braves in a hard-fought home match.
Payton Ritter, getting her first taste of playing at No. 2 singles, won her match to help lead Milton to a 3-2 Heartland-I victory.
Ritter, who normally plays at No. 3 singles, beat Kiersten Strohecker, 6-2, 7-5.
Other wins for Milton (5-3) came from Hannah Seebold at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-2; and from the No. 2 doubles team of Maddy Chappell and Alanna Stamm, 6-2, 7-6.
Milton’s No. 1 doubles team of Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade pushed the Shikellamy No. 1 doubles tandem of Olivia Weaver and Kelly Spentiel to the brink, but ultimately dropped their match in a super tiebreak, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9).
Milton next hosts Williamsport at 4 p.m. Monday.
Milton 3, Shikellamy 2at Milton
Singles 1. Hannah Seebold (M) def. Melanie Minnier, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Payton Ritter (M) def. Kiersten Strohecker, 6-2, 7-5. 3. Anne Norris (S) def. Lucy Bower, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles 1. Olivia Weaver-Kelly Spentiel (S) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 3-6, 7-6, 11-9 (super tiebreak). 2. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm (M) def. Lily Weist-Sydney Knauer, 6-2, 7-6.
Central Columbia 5
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — Liv Manner and Ayra Tufail lost a tough three-set match at No. 1 doubles as the Green Dragons fell to the Blue Jays in the HAC-II matchup.
Playing against Central’s duo of Isabelle McHugh and Megan Minnig, Manner and Tufail lost the first set 6-0, but they bounced back for a 6-4 win in the second. The third set, however, saw the Blue Jays rebound for a 6-2 triumph.
Lewisburg (1-8) next plays at Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0at Lewisburg
Singles 1. Tessa Gill (CC) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Bekah Vance, 6-0, 6-2. 3. Adrianna Rakauskas (CC) def. Becca Brown, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles Isabelle McHugh-Megan Minnig (CC) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tufail, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2. 2. Abby Paternostro-Grace Roberts (CC) def. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen, 6-2, 6-0.
Central Mountain 5
Mifflinburg 0
MILL HALL — Central Mountain stayed undefeated on the season by holding on to sweep Mifflinburg in the HAC-I match.
Mifflinburg’s Kiara Gilroy almost kept Central Mountain from getting the shutout, but she fell in her No. 2 singles match to Carolina Carpeneti, 6-2, 7-5.
Mifflinburg (0-7) next plays at Williamsport at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0at Central Mountain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.