LEWISBURG — Bucknell director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax announced on Thursday that Anna Allison has left the program to pursue other professional opportunities. A national search for Bucknell’s next head coach will begin immediately.
“I am very appreciative of the dedication that Coach Allison has shown to her student-athletes and to Bison Athletics over the last 15 years, and I wish her nothing but the best in all of her future endeavors.” said Truax.
Allison came to Bucknell as an assistant coach in July of 2005, and prior to the 2013 season she succeeded Cindy Opalski as the fourth head coach in program history. Allison concludes her seven-year tenure as head coach with a 72-116 overall record and a 33-79 record in Patriot League play.
A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allison is a 2004 graduate of Oral Roberts University, where she was a two-time Mid-Continent Conference Setter of the Year. She broke the school’s all-time assists record while leading the Golden Eagles to four straight league titles. Allison served as a graduate assistant coach at ORU for one season before coming to Bucknell.
The Bison recently concluded the 2019 season with a 14-14 overall record and a 3-13 mark in the Patriot League.
Lehigh’s Hughes steps away from associate head coach position
BETHLEHEM — John Hughes announced his resignation Wednesday as an Associate Head Coach of the Lehigh wrestling program. Hughes was in the midst of his 12th season on the Mountain Hawks’ staff, all of which has been spent working alongside Head Coach Pat Santoro and Associate Head Coach Brad Dillon.
“I announced my resignation to the team and explained my decision was due to personal reasons,” Hughes said. “I have been honored to be part of Lehigh University’s legendary wrestling team and family. I thank Head Coach Pat Santoro for his continuous mentorship, guidance and support for more than a decade. I also thank Lehigh’s administrators, staff, student-athletes, families and fans. All have had such a positive impact on my family and I. I also appreciate the continued support of my wife, Melissa and children, Riley and Morgan.”
“John is a loyal and longtime friend and we’ve been through a lot together,” Santoro said. “He is a tremendous coach, and a big part of the turnaround of Lehigh wrestling in our time here. He has touched many lives and will continue to do so. I understand his decision to take time away from a demanding job to focus on himself and his family. I wish him the best and will miss seeing him on a daily basis.”
Hughes joined the Lehigh coaching staff in the summer of 2008 and was in his eighth season with the title of Associate Head Coach. A three-time All-American and former NCAA Champion at Penn State, Hughes helped guide the Mountain Hawks to 145 dual wins in 11-plus seasons in Bethlehem, plus back-to-back EIWA team titles in 2018 and 2019 and top ten NCAA finishes in 2011 and 2012.
He worked with wrestlers up and down the lineup at Lehigh, but specialized in the middleweights. During his 11-plus year run, Hughes helped mold Brandon Hatchett into a two-time All-American and NCAA finalist at 165 and mentored Mitch Minotti to back-to-back All-America honors at 149 and 157 in 2014 and 2015. In recent years, Hughes has worked with two-time All-American Jordan Kutler and for the last season-plus helped Josh Humphreys win an EIWA title as a true freshman at 157.
Hughes’ impact was also felt on the recruiting trail where he played a major role Lehigh regularly bringing in recruiting classes that were highly-ranked on a national level.
A native of Stillwater, Pa., Hughes is regarded as one of the toughest wrestlers in Penn State history. He won an NCAA Championship at 142 in 1995 and added All-American honors with a seventh place finish in 1994 and a runner-up finish in 1996. Hughes amassed 121 career victories for the Nittany Lions. In addition to his national title, Hughes was the 1995 Big Ten Champion and also won a gold medal at the 1994 Pan-Am Games and a University National Freestyle Championship.
In five seasons on the coaching staff at Penn State, Hughes made a profound and immediate impact in the training room. Working predominantly with the Nittany Lion middleweights, Hughes helped guide Bubba Jenkins and Dan Vallimont to All-American honors in 2008, while as a team, Penn State crowned four All-Americans and finished third in the team standings, the program’s best finish since 1994.
Hughes won four PIAA state championships while wrestling for Benton High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in landscape contracting from Penn State in 2002.
Allard garnering national attention; moves into national rankings in three pollsBLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University redshirt senior wrestler Trevor Allard is off to a blazing start in 2019-20 and has moved into the national rankings from three different organizations. Allard is also fourth at 184 pounds according to the latest Mid-American Conference rankings.
After not being ranked over the first three weeks of the season, Allard has jumped into the national polls as he is 15th in the country at 184 pounds according to both Intermat and FloWrestling and is ranked 33rd in the country according to TrackWrestling.
Allard is off to a 9-1 start on the season with first-place results at the Clarion Open and the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in the first two weekends before settling for a runner-up finish at last Sunday’s Black Knight Invitational hosted by Army West Point.
Of Allard’s nine victories this season, he has registered one major decision, one technical fall, and one fall. He needs 19 more wins to record 100 for his collegiate career.
Fourteen Susquehanna football players land on All-Centennial teamsSELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University football team claimed 14 spots on the 2019 All-Centennial Conference Football Team, including eight on the First Team, as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Seniors Mikah Christian, Devon Lindeman, and junior Da’Avian Ellington were named First Team Offense, while seniors Cole Dixon, Craig Roumes, Danial Shelton, and sophomores Jhemir Stanley and L’Trell Bradley were selected to First Team Defense.
On Second Team Offense were senior Anthony McCoy and sophomore Dalton Simpson, while senior Kashief Hyatt earned a spot on Second Team Defense. Sophomore Elijah Hoffman, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, represented the River Hawks on Second Team Specialists.
Senior Connor Young and sophomore Kyle Good both garnered Honorable Mention Offense honors to round out Susquehanna’s 14 All-Centennial selections.
The 14 All-Centennial selections are the most during the Tom Perkovich era.
Christian, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver, averaged a league-best 17.3 yards per catch while being tied for fourth with six receiving touchdowns and ranking sixth with 57.0 receiving yards per game. He was also fourth in the Centennial with 23.5 kickoff return yards per game while being only one of three league players to return a kickoff for a TD. Lindeman, a 5-11 offensive lineman, helped Susquehanna rank second in the conference with 175.5 rushing yards per game and 25 rushing touchdowns while leading the Centennial with 4.8 yards per carry. The offensive line allowed only 22 sacks this season.
Ellington enjoyed his best campaign yet as he earns his first-ever all-conference honor. The 5-10 running back had a breakout season as he leads the Centennial with 1,060 rushing yards, 106.0 yards per game, 6.5 yards per carry, and 13 rushing touchdowns.
Dixon, a 6-0 inside linebacker, ranked second in the conference with 87.0 tackles, third with 51 solo tackles, 36 assists, and three forced fumbles, fifth with 8.7 tackles per game, and sixth with six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. Roumes, a 5-8 outside linebacker, led the league with five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles while ranking fourth with seven sacks, fifth with 14.5 TFLs, and 10th with 45 solo tackles. Roumes also scored three of the team’s four defensive touchdowns this season.
Shelton, a 5-11 defensive back, contributed 27 tackles, four pass breakups (18th in Centennial), 3.5 TFLs, two interceptions (11th in Centennial), and one forced fumble. Stanley collected 32 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks in nine starts. Bradley recorded 47 tackles, four pass breakups (18th in Centennial), two interceptions (11th in Centennial), 1.5 TFLs, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Hoffman is earning his first-ever All-Centennial accolade after ranking second in the Centennial with 70 points and 49 extra points made and third with seven field goals made. The 6-foot kicker also ranks third with 70 kickoffs for 3,807 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.