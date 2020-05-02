BLOOMSBURG — Redshirt senior Trevor Allard (Mexico, N.Y./Mexico) and sophomore Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown) from the Bloomsburg University wrestling team have been named Division I Scholar All-Americans as announced by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) this week.
A total of 175 individuals, representing 63 institutions, were recognized with the honor.
Also announced this week by the NWCA were the top 30 Scholar All-American teams with the Huskies finishing 23rd overall in the country with a team grade point average of 3.2183. Bloomsburg was one of seven teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) to crack the top 30 in overall team GPA, and it finished ahead of such institutions as Duke, Brown, Oklahoma, Purdue, and Arizona State.
“On behalf of the NWCA and our Board of Directors, we are ecstatic to honor the amazing academic achievement demonstrated by this year’s Scholar All-American teams and individuals,” said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer. “NCAA Division I institutions continue to demonstrate their commitment to academics.”
Earlier this month, Bloomsburg had five named to the MAC All-Academic Team, which aided the team GPA accolade. Earning spots on the squad were Allard and Carida along with seniors Kyle Murphy (Bridgewater, N.J./Bridgewater-Raritan) and Nate Newberry (Biglerville/Biglerville) and redshirt sophomore Jarrett Walters (Danville/Danville Area).
In the classroom, Allard boasts a 3.91 GPA while working towards his master’s degree in business administration. Carida sports a 3.71 GPA in supply chain management.
Allard and Carida were scheduled to compete at the 2020 NCAA Division I National Championships in Minneapolis before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Allard, who earned an at-large selection at 184 pounds, finished the year with a 24-4 overall record and was four wins shy of becoming the 19th member of the 100-win club in program history. Carida won the true sixth-place match at the MAC Championships and earned the final qualifying spot from the league at 157 pounds. He concluded the season with a 17-12 overall mark.
The two NCAA qualifiers for the Huskies are the most in one season since Bloomsburg had six representatives at the 2014 national tournament.
