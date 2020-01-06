JERSEY SHORE — Mifflinburg’s girls finally got back on the winning side as the Wildcats used a big second half to beat Jersey Shore, 47-34, in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I action on Saturday.
Mifflinburg (5-6, 3-1 HAC-I) outscored Jersey Shore (3-5, 1-2) 14-6 in the fourth quarter to go on for the win.
Mara Shuck scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats, 11 of which came in the second half. Mifflinburg next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 47, Jersey Shore 34
Saturday at Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg 9 10 14 14 – 47Jersey Shore 6 8 14 6 – 34Mifflinburg (5-6) 47
Angela Reamer 2 2-3 7; Mara Shuck 5 3-6 13; Mollie Bomgardner 1 1-2 3; Brooke Catherman 1 4-7 6; Ella Shuck 2 4-6 8; Olivia Erickson 0 2-2 2; Abby Greb 1 0-0 2; Jaden Keister 1 0-0 2; Hannah Fee 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 16-26 47.
3-point goals:
Reamer.
Jersey Shore (3-5) 34
Aubrey Stetts 9 2-3 20; Hailey Stetts 2 0-0 4; Sadie Griswold 3 2-5 8; Sam Machmer 1 0-0 2; Maddy Gerst 0 0-0 0; Delaney Herbst 0 0-0 0; Devon Walker 0 0-0 0; Sophia Kauffman 0 0-0 0; Aubrey Schilling 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 4-8 34.
3-point goals:
None.
Warrior Run 55
Meadowbrook Chr. 29
MILTON — The Lady Defenders shook off a slow start to roll to a non-league victory over the Lions on Saturday.
Sydney Hoffman led Warrior Run (7-3) with 27 points, plus Emily McKee added 15 points in the win.
Jackie Stokes led Meadowbrook (4-4) with 13 points.
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, while Meadowbrook hosts Central Columbia today at 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 55, Meadowbrook Chr. 29
Saturday at Meadowbrook Christian
Warrior Run 8 15 23 9 – 55 Meadowbrook 7 9 5 8 – 29
Warrior Run (7-3) 55
Sydney Hoffman 9 8-11 27; Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 4; Jordan Hartman 3 0-1 7; Marissa Pick 0 0-2 0; Emily McKee 5 5-6 15; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Leah Grow 0 0-1 0; Lauren Watson 0 0-0 0; Kaelyn Watson 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Holly Hollenbach 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 13-21 55.
3-point goals:
Hoffman, Hartman.
Meadowbrook (4-4) 29
Masy Devlin 2 1-2 5; Shelby Hartman 1 2-2 4; Jackie Stokes 3 7-9 13; Emily Toland 0 0-1 0; Emily Baney 2 0-0 4; Madison McNeal 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 10-14 29.
3-point goals:
McNeal.
Danville 30
Milton 17
MILTON — Kylee Cush scored 13 points to lead the Ironmen to the HAC-I victory over the Black Panthers on Saturday.
Boys basketballCentral Columbia 48
Warrior Run 43
TURBOTVILLE — Despite getting 13 points from Ethan Hartman and 10 from Kade Anzulavich, the Defenders fell to the Blue Jays in HAC crossover action on Saturday.
Denver Beachel added nine points for the Defenders (3-4), who will host Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Central Columbia 48, Warrior Run 43
Saturday at Warrior Run
Central Columbia 5 14 13 16 — 48Warrior Run 8 13 13 9 — 43Central Columbia (7-2) 48
Eli Morrison 0 0-0 0; Luke Zeisloft 0 0-2 0; Russell Gump 2 0-1 4; Zander Bradley 6 2-3 14; Dylan Harris 3 7-8 14; Garret McNeiis 1 0-0 2; Patrick Yost 5 4-7 14;
Totals:
17 13-21 48.
3-point goals:
Harris.
Warrior Run (3-4) 43
Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Denver Beachel 3 0-0 9; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 1 0-0 2; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 6 0-0 13; Ahmahd Keyes 1 3-5 5; Kade Anzulavich 4 0-0 10; Tyler Pick 0 2-4 2; Cain Walters 1 0-0 2;
Totals:
16 5-9 43.
3-point goals:
Beachel 3, Hartman, Anzulavich 2.
JV score:
Warrior Run 61-51.
Hughesville 54
Milton 46
HUGHESVILLE — With the non-conference victory within reach for the Black Panthers, the Spartans prevailed by going 9-for-9 from the foul line down the stretch.
Ceaser Allen scored 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half, to lead Milton (1-7), which led 28-26 at the break.
Milton next plays Lewisburg at home at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Hughesville 54, Milton 46
Saturday at Hughesville
Milton 13 15 12 6 – 46Hughesville 15 11 13 15 – 54Milton (1-7) 46
Kenley Caputo 2 1-3 5; Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3; Xzavier Minium 2 0-0 5; Dom Savidge 3 0-0 8; Ceaser Allen 6 3-8 15; Colton Loreman 2 0-0 5; Eric Baker 2 1-2 5; Luke Delong 0 0-0 0; Jace Brandt 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 5-13 46.
3-point goals:
Savidge 2, Wagner, Minium, Loreman.
Hughesville (8-1) 54
Clayton Poust 3 0-2 6; Blake Sherwood 2 5-6 10; Nick Trevouledes 2 1-1 5; Justus Leighow 2 0-0 5; Carter Cowburn 5 0-3 10; Steele Evangelista 3 6-7 12; Dylan Bieber 2 0-0 6; Ethan Snyder 0 0-0 0; Anthony Machi 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 12-19 54.
3-point goals:
Bieber 2, Sherwood, Leighow.
JV score:
Milton, 52-41. High scorers: Milton, Brandt, 15; Lilley, 14. Hughesville, Heiney, 18.
Lewisburg 62
Lourdes Regional 31
LEWISBURG — C.J. Maby tallied 19 points to lead the Green Dragons to the lopsided win over the Red Raiders – the fifth victory in a row for Lewisburg.
Hunter Reed led Lourdes with 20 points, but Ben Liscum chipped in 10 points and Peter Lantz added eight points for the Green Dragons (7-3), who next play at Milton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys/girls bowlingMilton splits with Danville
MILTON — Danville used a 730 (259-246-225) series from Kyle Kizis to take a 3-1 victory over Milton in Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference matchup.
Caden Mutchler also rolled a 610 series and had a 244 high game for Danville, which fell 3,444 pins to Milton’s 3,335.
On the girls side, Milton took a 4-0 win.
WrestlingRauch, Black Panthers do well at Southern Columbia Scuffle
CATAWISSA — Milton heavyweight Nevin Rauch went a perfect 5-0 to help the Black Panthers compile a winning record during the SoCo Scuffle held Saturday at Southern Columbia Area High School.
Southern went 3-2 on the day while Wyoming Seminary finished 4-1 to get to 9-2 on the season, while both Milton and Palm Beach Gardens went 3-2 on the day.
Rauch had an easy day, winning his first four bouts by forfeit.
But when he finally got on the mat Rauch was dominant. He pinned Blue Mountain’s Logan Holland in just 31 seconds to help Milton post a 45-30 victory.
Also doing well for the Black Panthers were Jaden Wagner and Kyler Crawford.
Wagner went 3-2 on the day at 132 pounds and got pins against Chambersburg (a 61-15 loss) and in a 64-9 win over Penncrest. Crawford went 4-1 at 138, with one coming by pin in 51 seconds in a 57-21 win over Honesdale.
Complete wrestling results from the SoCo Scuffle as well as results from Lewisburg’s showing at the Coudersport Tournament and Mifflinburg’s showing at the Line Mountain Duals can be found on page A14 of today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.