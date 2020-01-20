LEWISBURG — The Bucknell wrestling team won nine of 10 bouts to drop Brown, 31-3, on Sunday afternoon at Davis Gym.
The win comes on the heels of the Bison’s 26-12 win over Harvard on Saturday.
The Bison (4-3, 3-1 EIWA) netted bonus points in two of their individual wins, helping them score their largest margin of victory over the Bears (0-3, 0-2) in program history.
Zach Hartman, who is ranked as high as 16th nationally at 165 pounds, pinned his opponent in the first period for the second-straight dual. This time, he brought Kiran Srikanth’s shoulders to the mat in 1:55; during yesterday’s victory over Harvard, he needed just 1:10 to pin Zeth Dean.
David Campbell (141) electrified the Davis Gym crowd early in the dual, scoring a 15-6 major decision over Samuel Lynch. Campbell picked up the takedown he needed to capture bonus points for the Bison in the dying minutes of regulation; earlier in the bout, he registered a takedown and two back points in quick succession to flip a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 advantage.
Despite the lopsided score, the dual wasn’t without drama. Four bouts were decided by two or fewer points, highlighted by Matthew Kolonia’s last-second win over Ricky Cabanillas at 149 pounds. After Cabanillas picked up a takedown in the final 10 seconds of regulation, Kolonia was awarded a penalty point to even the score at 6-6; then, Kolonia scored a reversal with just a second left on the clock to emerge an 8-6 victor.
In addition, Brandon Seidman (125) clipped Trey Keeley, 3-2, on a third-period escape while Brown’s Brandon Kui edged Kyle Inlander (184), 3-1, on a last-second takedown. Returning to the heavyweight spot for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign, Brandon Stokes, a graduate of Milton Area High School, pulled out a gritty 3-1 decision over a much bigger James Valentino. In a bout punctuated by multiple stoppages due to Stokes’s bloody nose, the Bison senior rode out Valentino for the majority of the second and third frames en route to his victory.
Over the course of the dual, Bucknell’s wrestlers racked up an impressive amount of riding time. Stokes (3:30) and Jaden Fisher (2:13) each exceeded two minutes of riding time while Darren Miller (1:40), Mitch Hartman(1:18) and Campbell (1:06) also earned the riding time point.
On Saturday, alate surge propelled the Bucknell wrestling team to a 26-12 victory over Harvard on Saturday afternoon at Davis Gym.
The Bison (3-3, 2-1 EIWA) took four of the final five bouts, scoring bonus points in each, to down the Crimson (1-4, 1-1 EIWA). Zach Hartman, who is ranked as high as 16th nationally at 165 pounds, kicked off the run with a first-period pin; Mitch Hartman (174) and Kyle Inlander (184) followed with commanding major decisions that put the dual out of Harvard’s reach.
Drew Phipps (197) capped Bucknell’s dual-deciding run with a win by forfeit. Heavyweight Eric Chakonis gave Yaraslau Slavikouski, Intermat’s 10th-ranked wrestler, a battle but ultimately ceded a tight 4-3 decision to cap the dual.
Hartman’s team-leading sixth pin of the season came in just 1:10. He and Phipps both improved to an impressive 17-6 on the season with their victories.
The Bison continue their homestand with duals against Sacred Heart (2 p.m.) and Drexel (4 p.m.) on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Bucknell 31, Brown 3
Sunday at Bucknell
125:
Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. Trey Keeley, 3-2
133:
Darren Miller (BU) dec. Charlie Faber, 6-3
141
: David Campbell (BU) maj. dec. Samuel Lynch, 15-6
149:
Matthew Kolonia (BU) dec. Ricky Cabanillas, 8-6
157:
Jaden Fisher (BU) dec. Jack Bokina, 6-1
165:
No. 17 Zach Hartman (BU) fall Kiran Srikanth, 1:55
174:
Mitch Hartman (BU) dec. Bryce Rogers, 4-1
184:
Brandon Kui (BR) dec. Kyle Inlander, 3-1
197:
Drew Phipps (BU) dec. Nino Bastianelli, 7-4
285:
Brandon Stokes (BU) dec. James Valentino, 3-1
Bucknell 26, Harvard 12
Saturday at Bucknell
125:
Nolan Hellickson (H) dec. Geo Barzona, 3-2
133:
Darren Miller (BU) dec. Michael Jaffe, 8-2
141:
Lukus Stricker (H) dec. David Campbell, 4-0
149:
Matthew Kolonia (BU) dec. Aaron Kruk, 10-3
157:
Hunter Ladnier (H) dec. Jaden Fisher, 8-4
165:
No. 18 Zach Hartman (BU) fall Zeth Dean, 1:10
174:
Mitch Hartman (BU) maj. dec. Pierce Bausano, 16-5
184:
Kyle Inlander (BU) maj. dec. Michael Doggett, 8-0
197:
Drew Phipps (BU) wins by forfeit
285: No. 10 Yaraslau Slavikouski (H) dec. Eric Chakonis, 4-3
