Noah Hunt

Warrior Run senior Noah Hunt turns Central Mountain’s Zach Miller in his first round match at the King of the Mountain Tournament this past weekend. Hunt would win his first match via major decision, 16-1.

 BY CRISTA CONFAIR/For The Standard-Journal

MILL HALL — Led by Noah Hunt and Caleb Long, Warrior Run finished 30th at the competitive King of the Mountain Tournament held at Central Mountain High School on Saturday.

Hunt (132) and Long (285) both earned eight points for the Defenders by each advancing to the fourth round of consolations.

