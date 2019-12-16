MILL HALL — Led by Noah Hunt and Caleb Long, Warrior Run finished 30th at the competitive King of the Mountain Tournament held at Central Mountain High School on Saturday.
Hunt (132) and Long (285) both earned eight points for the Defenders by each advancing to the fourth round of consolations.
