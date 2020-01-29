MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck continued her torrid scoring, and it helped the Mifflinburg Wildcats to another victory.
Shuck scored a career-high 29 points, with 15 coming in the first half, to lead Mifflinburg to a 57-50 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory Tuesday.
A 17-point third period, keyed by eight points from Mara Shuck, put Mifflinburg (9-9, 5-3 HAC-I) into the drivers’ seat against Jersey Shore (5-9, 3-5). Mara Shuck finished with 13 points.
For Mifflinburg, Mollie Bomgardner had a team-high nine rebounds and Mara Shuck added six boards. Guard Angela Reamer had a game-high six steals in the Wildcats’ victory.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 57, Jersey Shore 50
at Mifflinburg
Jersey Shore 17 8 11 14 — 50 Mifflinburg 15 12 17 13 — 57
Jersey Shore (5-9) 50
Brielle Hess 2 0-0 4; Maddy Gerst 0 0-0 0; Bella Kriner 3 0-0 7; Delaney Herbst 1 0-0 2; Aubrey Stetts 7 6-10 20; Sophia Kauffman 0 0-0 0; Hailey Stetts 3 2-2 11; Sadie Griswold 2 2-2 6 ; Sam Machmer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 10-14 50.
3-point goals:
H. Stetts 3, Kriner.
Mifflinburg (9-9) 57
Angela Reamer 2 0-0 5; Mara Shuck 5 3-4 13; Mollie Bomgardner 1 4-4 6; Brooke Catherman 1 0-2 2; Ella Shuck 11 5-6 29; Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 12-16 57.
3-point goals:
E. Shuck 2, Reamer.
Danville 51
Milton 29
DANVILLE — Six points apiece from Emily Heath and Corrinna Petrus in the second quarter helped the Ironmen get out to a nine-point halftime lead and help to lift Danville to the HAC-I victory over the visiting Black Panthers.
Petrus finished with a game-high 19 points and Heath had 10 for Danville (15-3, 9-0 HAC-I).
Crystal Hamilton tallied 12 points to lead Milton (4-12, 1-5), which next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jersey Shore.
Danville 51, Milton 29
at Danville
Milton 4 11 10 4 — 29 Danville 12 12 16 11 — 51
Milton (4-12) 29
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2; Leah Walter 1 0-2 2; Taylor Snyder 1 2-2 4; Crystal Hamilton 6 0-2 12; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Mylea Neidig 0 1-2 1; Tori Brink 1 3-4 5; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 3-4 3; Larissa Shearer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 9-16 29.
3-point goals:
None.
Danville (15-3) 51
Olivia Outt 0 2-2 2; Kylee Cush 1 1-2 3; Riley Mahoney 1 0-0 2; Emily Heath 5 0-0 10; Ella Dewald 0 0-0 0; Corrinna Petrus 6 7-8 19; Savannah Dowd 0 0-0 0; Melanie Egan 5 1-2 11; Linae Williams 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
20 11-14 51.
3-point goals:
None.
Girls swimmingWarrior Run at Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Defenders continued their independent season on the road versus the Millionaires and the Danville Ironmen, and they had their three swimmers in action.
Juniors Madison Rovenolt and Brilee Slodysko competed in the 50 free, with Rovenolt finishing in 30.54 and Slodysko in 33.06. Rovenolt finished her night in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:28.13. Slodysko also competed in the 100 free, touching the wall in 1:18.0.
