BLOOMSBURG — Fresh off of its historic 2019 campaign, the Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team — under the direction of head coach Matt Haney — has announced the addition of nine student-athletes who will join the roster for the 2020 season.
Bringing more depth and skill to the program are Lauren Bull, Chloe Carns, Madison Davis, Morgan Desaulniers, Morgan McIntyre, Morgan Marks, Alexa Ryan, Gina Sexton, and Amanda Stoll. This group will look to help build off of the success of last year’s team that finished sixth in the country, won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) regular-season title, and won the Atlantic Regional championship for the second-straight year.
Lauren Bull
Bull, a Bloomsburg native, joins the Huskies after a successful career at Central Columbia High School under the direction of Kelly Calvert. She also played for Manny Oudin and the Lehigh Valley United Club team. Bull is a four-time PHAC first-team midfielder as well as a 2018-19 PIAA All-State selection. She was named the 2019 Fall Sports MVP at Central Columbia and was the 2019 District 4 leaders in goals and assists. Off of the pitch, Bull is a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Club, and a PHAC Academic All-Star. Bull also played basketball, softball, and track and field at Central Columbia. She plans on majoring in nursing.
Chloe Carns
Carns, a native of York, comes to Bloomsburg after playing for Eric Webb at Central York High School and Steven Snyder with the HMMS Eagle FC. Carns was a first-team All-YAIAA All-Star selection her junior and senior seasons while earning a second-team All-YAIAA All-Star honor her freshman and sophomore years. Carns was also a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, and student council at Central York while also running track. Carns plans on majoring in nursing.
Madison Davis
Davis, like Carns, is a native of York, and comes to Bloomsburg after playing for Eric Webb at Central York High School and Steve Snyder with the HMMS Eagle FC. Davis was a varsity starter for four years at Central York, and the team captain her junior and senior seasons. Davis is a three-time Division 1 First Team All-County selection and was the 2018 Division 1 Player of the Year. She was named to the Pennsylvania All-State team in 2018 and 2019 while earning All-Region East Team honors in 2019. While playing for HMMS Eagle FC, Davis was the team captain. The team was the 2019 Eastern Regional Champion and a 2019 National Qualifier. Davis helped the HMMS Eagles to Eastern Pennsylvania State Cup Runners-Up in 2018 and 2019. Off the pitch, Davis was a Distinguished Honor Roll student every semester for four years and a member of the student council. Davis received the Judy A. Gelnett Award, which is given to one junior and senior boy and girl who has shown great leadership within their sport, community, and school. Davis also earned one varsity letter in track and field her freshman year at Central York. She intends to major in health science with the hope of attending PA school after graduation.
Morgan Desaulniers
Desaulniers comes to Bloomsburg from Camden, Del., where she played for Dwayne Lavender at Caesar Rodney High School as well as Lance Berry with the Coastal Atlantic Football Club and Kortney Rhodes with the WPSL CAFC Osprey. Desaulniers was a state finalist and member of a two-time state semifinalist team. The Caesar Rodney high school team was a three-time Henlopen Conference champion. Desaulniers was a two-time first-team All-Conference honoree and was a second-team (2018) and first-team (2019) All-State selection. Off of the pitch, Desaulniers was an Academic All-Conference honoree as well as a member of the National Honor Society. Desaulniers was the president of the Latin Club and a member of the Girls Athletic Association. She plans on majoring in biology and minoring in electrical engineering technology.
Lauren McIntyre
McIntyre, a native of Perkasie, attended Pennridge High School and played for Audrey Anderson. McIntyre also played for the FC Bucks ECNL under the direction of Colin Koch. Following her senior and junior years, McIntyre was named to the All-League third team and was a state semifinalist. McIntyre was a second-team All-League selection and All-Intelligencer Honorable Mention following her sophomore season. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Distinguished Honor Roll while at Pennridge. She intends on majoring in nursing at Bloomsburg.
Morgan Marks
Marks comes to Bloomsburg from nearby Catawissa, and played for Jen Stine at Southern Columbia High School. Marks also played for Jason Duke and the North Union United club. Marks was a three-time Offensive MVP and was named All-State in 2019-20. She was a three-time All-PHAC First Team honoree as well. Marks was a member of the student council, drama club, diversity club, chorus, S.P.A.R.K, cooperative education program, honor roll, and prom committee at Southern Columbia. She was named to the All-Academic team as well. Marks played basketball and track and field as well. She intends to major in elementary education.
Alexa Ryan
Ryan, a native of Macungie, comes to Bloomsburg after playing for Sarah Oswald at Emmaus High School and Mann Oudin with the Lehigh Valley United club. Ryan holds the record for most varsity goalkeeper starts at Emmaus and was team captain her senior year. Ryan was named to the All-EPC third team following her junior season and was named All-EPC first team following her senior season. She was also named to the All-Area First Team and was a Top Drawer for the Mid-Atlantic Class for 2020. Ryan earned a spot in the All-Star game this June and was nominated for the Morning Call Athlete of the Week. The Lehigh Valley United club team is ranked #2 in the state and #10 in the nation and was a National Tournament qualifier in 2016. Ryan maintained honor roll throughout high school as well as being a member of the pediatric club, PALs, and a high school ambassador. She intends on majoring in speech-language pathology.
Gina Sexton
Sexton, a native of Langhorne, comes to Bloomsburg after playing for Rich Reice and Renny Papendick at Neshaminy High School. Sexton also played for Gabby Meck of the YMS ‘02 Premier Club and John Greeves of the YMS ‘98 Premier Xplosion Club. At Neshaminy, Sexton was a three-time varsity starter and four-year member of the varsity team. She was named the 2019 Striker of the Year and was an All-League All-Star and All-League second-team selection. She was team captain her senior year. Following her junior season, Sexton was a Second-Team All-League selection and named the Midfielder of the Year and helped the team to second place at Suburban One National League. In her sophomore season, Sexton was a PIAA-4A State Finalist, All-League Honorable mention, and took second place in the Suburban One National League. As a freshman, Sexton was a member of the district championship team and second place, the Suburban One National League. In 2017, the YMS ‘98 Xplosion team was the National League Red Division champions, State Cup champions, placed second at regionals, and played in the national tournament in Texas. With the YMS ‘02 Premier team, Sexton played in the national league. Sexton was a class officer all four years at Neshaminy and was the secretary of the class of 2020. She intends on majoring in early childhood education.
Amanda Stoll
Stoll is a native of Farmingdale, N.Y., and played for Dave Otto at Farmingdale High School. She also played for Tobias Bischof with the East Meadow Soccer Club. She was a three-time Nassau County Girls Soccer Coaches Association All-Class. Stoll was named to the 2016 Nassau County Girls Soccer Coaches Association All-Conference team. In 2018, Stoll helped her team to a conference championship. Stoll started as a freshman as a midfielder on the varsity team and was a team captain in her senior season. Stoll was a National Honor Society board member, a member of the Spanish Honor Society, the smile club, and the history club. As a member of the history club, Stoll participated in the Ethics Bowl and Model United Nations. Stoll is a two-time Spirit of the Ethics Bowl award winner and the 2018 New York State Athletic Association Community Service Award recipient. Stoll was a four-year member of the varsity lacrosse team and was named to the 2019 Nassau County Girls Lacrosse Association All-Conference team. She intends on majoring in biology pre-medical science.
The Huskies won their second consecutive Atlantic Regional title and finished the 2019 season with an 18-3-1 and a second straight trip to the Elite Eight. Bloomsburg’s 18 wins tied the program record for most victories in a season, which was originally established in 1996 when the Huskies went 18-3-1 under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Laudermilch. Meanwhile, the Huskies’ 35 wins over the last two seasons set a new program record.
