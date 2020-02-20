MILLVILLE — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team wasn’t satisfied with just reaching the District 4 Class A playoffs this season — they also wanted to get a win or two.
Claiming an upset victory against a higher-seeded team on the road would be a monumental task for the Lions, but in the early stages of Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Millville, Meadowbrook was doing just that.
The No. 6-seeded Lions gave the No. 3 Quakers all that they could handle, but the hosts sealed the contest late to come away with a 47-38 victory at Millville Elementary School.
“The girls gave probably one of the best efforts I’ve seen them give all season, and I’m very proud of the effort they gave,” said Meadowbrook Christian coach Shane Devlin. “We had a couple of steals at the end of the game that we needed to possess in order to get back into the game, and we turned around and gave it right back.
“That’s just something as we mature and we get more experience we’re going to get better at, but I’m really proud of how they played,” added coach Devlin.
Meadowbrook (15-8) started slow out of the gate against Millville (18-5), but the Lions only trailed 7-4 after the first quarter.
A 7-0 run to start the second period momentarily changed all of that for the Lions.
First, a lay-up by Jackie Stokes was followed by a jumper from Masy Devlin and then a 3-pointer from Madi McNeal to give Meadowbrook an 11-7 lead with 5:45 left in the first half.
Over the next few minutes the lead changed hands a couple of times, but two straight lay-ups by Emily Baney put the advantage back in the Lions’ hands one last time at 15-14 with 2:30 remaining.
But a series of miscues by Meadowbrook late in the second quarter helped Millville go on an 8-0 run and open up a 22-15 lead at the break. Guard Alexa Rine scored four points to key the run for the Quakers.
“(Those turnovers) really did (take away that advantage),” said coach Devlin, whose team turned the ball over six times in the final 1:30 of the second quarter. “That’s the part of our game we worked all season to clean up and we’ve had success (in doing that) at different points, but this is the kind of game where that can’t happen — if we’re going to win a district playoff game.
“But the experience that they got in learning that in this environment is only going to serve us as we move forward as we try to build the program,” added coach Devlin.
And despite that halftime deficit, Meadowbrook refused to go away.
The Lions won the third period to inch closer as Emily Toland hit a couple of jumpers, Stokes nailed a trey and Baney added three points.
Then a couple of 3-pointers to start the fourth by McNeal cut Meadowbrook’s deficit to just three points at 35-32.
Stokes would score six of her team-high 11 points in the final period, but she couldn’t do it all as mistakes began to add up and Millville took advantage of them to pull away.
“Jackie is the kind of player that you can always count on to show up with a big game. Repeatedly this season she has shown the mental toughness of a veteran player, and tonight she gave us everything she had,” said coach Devlin, who also got five rebounds and a pair of steals from Stokes.
In addition, Baney and McNeal both chipped in nine points and four rebounds apiece for the Lions, plus Devlin pulled down eight more boards.
“I was also extremely proud of our two freshmen — Baney and McNeal — who played with a poise well beyond their years in giving us nine points apiece in their first district playoff game,” said Meadowbrook’s coach. “And while Masy didn’t have her best offensive game She had five assists and led the team with eight rebounds. She showed the moxie of a veteran leader by playing solid defense that was another key to keeping us in the game against a good offense of team.”
Although Meadowbrook’s run in the District 4 playoffs ends and Millville moves on to face Sullivan County in the semifinals, the Lions still have basketball left to be played.
Meadowbrook now has its sight set on the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament that begins today and is held at DuBois Christian School. In the first game the Lions face Calvary Christian at 6 p.m.
Coach Devlin hopes that Wednesday’s game will help prepare his girls this weekend’s tournament.
“My hat’s off to Millville, first of all. They are a well-coached team and they are a great group of girls, so congratulations as they move on. If we had to lose to somebody, that’s a team I can be proud that we played and lost to. At the same time, we came into the tournament this year knowing we could win if we played our best game,” said coach Devlin. “We kept telling the girls our best basketball has yet to happen. We haven’t played our best game this season yet, and our hope was this would be the game where we did that. We got close, but we just didn’t finish and we came up short.
“What we accomplished tonight, the girls finally understood what it means to play with all you got for an entire game. I think going into the ACAA Tournament what that is going to do for us is the girls know the type of level they are capable of maintaining for an entire game now, and if we can do that for the first two games (in the ACAAs) we very likely can find ourselves in the championship game playing against (Northumberland Christian) one more time.”
Millville 47, Meadowbrook Christian 38District 4 Class A quarterfinal
at Millville Elementary School
Meadowbrook 4 11 11 12 — 38Millville 7 15 10 15 — 47Meadowbrook Chr. (15-8) 38
Masy Devlin 1 0-1 2; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 0 0-2 0; Jackie Stokes 4 5-6 11; Emily Toland 2 0-0 4; Emily Baney 4 1-2 9; Madi McNeal 3 0-2 9.
Totals:
14 6-13 38.
3-point goals:
McNeal 3, Stokes.
Millville (18-5) 47
Allison Diehl 2 4-6 8; Alexa Rine 5 0-0 12; Linsey Fisk 2 0-0 4; Olivia Savage 4 0-0 11; Jessica Dodge 6 0-0 12; Michaela Henrie 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 4-6 47.
3-point goals: Savage 3, Rine 2.
